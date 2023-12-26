Morning Poll: Do you think 2024 will be a better year than 2023?

A new year is almost upon us, and it begs the question — will 2024 be a better year than 2023?

Economically, it’s looking like a solid maybe. For the state of the nation during a presidential election — also highly questionable.

But what sort of vibes are you getting, when it comes to how the year will play out for you and yours, personally? Are you optimistic about a better year, or do you think things might take a turn for the worse?