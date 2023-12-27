Morning Notes

Amazon HQ2 Employment Update — “Five years and a month after choosing Arlington County as the home of its second headquarters, Amazon.com Inc. has secured its place as the county’s top private employer, leapfrogging a pair of mainstays… HQ2’s headcount continues to stand at 8,000, an Amazon spokesperson said Tuesday. It has not changed since June, when the ribbon was officially cut on Metropolitan Park’s two, 22-story high-rises.” [Washington Business Journal]
Bethesda Woman Brings Gun to DCA — “Bethesda woman was prevented from bringing a loaded 9mm handgun onto her flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Christmas Eve, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The 9mm gun was loaded with six bullets when TSA officers detected the weapon among the woman’s carry-on items. The gun was the 39th that TSA officers at Reagan National Airport have detected at the airport’s checkpoints so far this year.” [Patch]
Avoid Arlington? — A viral video posted by Clarendon-based Axios earlier this month received some backlash in the comments for an attempt at humor — a takeoff of the “We’re DINKs” TikTok trend — that included the line “We’re Washingtonians, we avoid Arlington at all costs.” [Instagram]
Arena’s Expected Economic Impact — “An economic impact report released last Friday said the new Potomac Yard arena would create 30,000 jobs and more than double the economic output of previous development plans. The report came from HR&A Advisors, a consultant hired by the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership.” [ALXnow]
It’s Wednesday — Expect showers and possible thunderstorms after 1pm, along with patchy fog and a high near 56. The east wind will be 7-10 mph, with a 100% chance of precipitation and new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch. Wednesday night, showers are likely with potential thunderstorms and patchy fog before 1am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 and an east wind at 6 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, though higher amounts could occur in thunderstorms. [Weather.gov]
Help us make it a very HAPPY new year for our local nonprofits! The 4th annual Nonprofit Holiday Wish Catalog features the year-end needs of 30+ local nonprofits in one easy to browse – and easy to donate – online portal.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, 13 of the nonprofit wishes have already been fully funded! With over 20 remaining, from arts organizations to human services, education to healthcare… there are still so many opportunities to find and support organizations and wishes that move you, until the Catalog closes December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of. The Giving Season is financially critical for so many nonprofits, and the Wish Catalog is just one way that we, as a community, can help ease a little bit of that stress for the nonprofits in the Wish Catalog.
Saint George’s invites you to worship with us this Christmas.
Christmas Eve (Dec. 24th)
4:00 pm | Children’s Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, Rite II
6:00 pm | Festival Holy Eucharist, Rite II with Choir, Brass, Candles, and Incense.
Open House & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Stop by any time all day to help us celebrate the opening of our new Arlington location. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 11AM. Refreshments will be provided.
St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
Don’t miss this much anticipated event of the year! Saint Ann School and Parish will be holding their annual used book and bake sale on Feb. 11 from 8a to 2p in the church Parish Hall. Thousands of books for