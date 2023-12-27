Morning Notes

Amazon HQ2 Employment Update — “Five years and a month after choosing Arlington County as the home of its second headquarters, Amazon.com Inc. has secured its place as the county’s top private employer, leapfrogging a pair of mainstays… HQ2’s headcount continues to stand at 8,000, an Amazon spokesperson said Tuesday. It has not changed since June, when the ribbon was officially cut on Metropolitan Park’s two, 22-story high-rises.” [Washington Business Journal]

Bethesda Woman Brings Gun to DCA — “Bethesda woman was prevented from bringing a loaded 9mm handgun onto her flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Christmas Eve, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The 9mm gun was loaded with six bullets when TSA officers detected the weapon among the woman’s carry-on items. The gun was the 39th that TSA officers at Reagan National Airport have detected at the airport’s checkpoints so far this year.” [Patch]

Avoid Arlington? — A viral video posted by Clarendon-based Axios earlier this month received some backlash in the comments for an attempt at humor — a takeoff of the “We’re DINKs” TikTok trend — that included the line “We’re Washingtonians, we avoid Arlington at all costs.” [Instagram]

Arena’s Expected Economic Impact — “An economic impact report released last Friday said the new Potomac Yard arena would create 30,000 jobs and more than double the economic output of previous development plans. The report came from HR&A Advisors, a consultant hired by the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership.” [ALXnow]

It’s Wednesday — Expect showers and possible thunderstorms after 1pm, along with patchy fog and a high near 56. The east wind will be 7-10 mph, with a 100% chance of precipitation and new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch. Wednesday night, showers are likely with potential thunderstorms and patchy fog before 1am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 and an east wind at 6 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, though higher amounts could occur in thunderstorms. [Weather.gov]