Morning Notes

Mob Assault in Pentagon City — “At approximately 9:21 p.m. on December 26, police were dispatched to the report of a fight. Upon arrival, it was determined the group of juvenile victims were in the area when a group of approximately 15 suspects approached them and attempted to steal one victim’s clothing items. The victims attempted to leave the area during which one of the suspects struck another victim. The victims then entered a nearby business when the suspects followed them and a physical altercation ensued inside the store, causing property damage.” [ACPD]
Group Pushing for Performance Space — “An arts-advocacy group begins 2024 as it did 2023 – on the hunt for a location and funding to support a dedicated, community-based performance center in Arlington. ‘Our number-one goal for 2024 is to locate a site for a new performing-arts center, to allow us to move forward on this critical project with a capital campaign,’ said Janet Kopenhaver, president of Embracing Arlington Arts.” [Gazette Leader]
Arlington Library Director Profiled — “Library directors typically aren’t on the front lines of testy national debates, but with the backing of the county board, and a solid-blue constituency, Kresh has given a full-throated voice to fight against book bans. The Arlington native is using a voice honed over decades in professional and personal pursuits that led her through a 30-plus year career at the Library of Congress and through two marriages to men before she finally acknowledged she is gay.” [Washington Post]
VHC Holds Kids Xmas Event — “More than 600 people were on hand Dec. 21 as the VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) Pediatrics Center held its annual Coat & Toy Drive Holiday Party. Children attending the event received a collective 400 toys and 450 coats to make for a joyous and warm holiday season.” [Gazette Leader]
WHS Boys Off to Hot Start — “The host Wakefield Warriors start play in the annual three-day, eight-team George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament today playing well with a 6-1 overall record and a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Thursday — Partly sunny skies and a high near 58 with a northwest wind at around 7 mph today. Tonight, expect a low around 43. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Jeff Vincent
Help us make it a very HAPPY new year for our local nonprofits! The 4th annual Nonprofit Holiday Wish Catalog features the year-end needs of 30+ local nonprofits in one easy to browse – and easy to donate – online portal.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, 13 of the nonprofit wishes have already been fully funded! With over 20 remaining, from arts organizations to human services, education to healthcare… there are still so many opportunities to find and support organizations and wishes that move you, until the Catalog closes December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of. The Giving Season is financially critical for so many nonprofits, and the Wish Catalog is just one way that we, as a community, can help ease a little bit of that stress for the nonprofits in the Wish Catalog.
