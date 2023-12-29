Still searching for a furry companion? Meet Noodle, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Noodle is a male black cat currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and waiting for his forever home.

His foster had a few words to say about him:

Noodle is a one of a kind cat. He is long and skinny, hence the name Noodle. He is a purring machine! He loves ear rubs and will lovingly head butt you until he receives them. He’s very vocal with his needs, especially when he is craving attention. He loves playing with strings and other small toys. He’s very loving and affectionate, but shy at first. He will need to initiate contact at first, but once he warms up he will be your best friend! Noodle can be a little skittish from time to time, but he is a great kitty to have for companionship. He is looking for a loving guardian!

Is Noodle the companion for you? Learn more about Noodle by reading his entire profile and email [email protected] to arrange a meet and greet!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.