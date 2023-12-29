Still searching for a furry companion? Meet Noodle, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Noodle is a male black cat currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and waiting for his forever home.
His foster had a few words to say about him:
Noodle is a one of a kind cat. He is long and skinny, hence the name Noodle.
He is a purring machine! He loves ear rubs and will lovingly head butt you until he receives them. He’s very vocal with his needs, especially when he is craving attention. He loves playing with strings and other small toys.
He’s very loving and affectionate, but shy at first. He will need to initiate contact at first, but once he warms up he will be your best friend! Noodle can be a little skittish from time to time, but he is a great kitty to have for companionship.
He is looking for a loving guardian!
Is Noodle the companion for you? Learn more about Noodle by reading his entire profile and email [email protected] to arrange a meet and greet!
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
Help us make it a very HAPPY new year for our local nonprofits! The 4th annual Nonprofit Holiday Wish Catalog features the year-end needs of 30+ local nonprofits in one easy to browse – and easy to donate – online portal.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, 13 of the nonprofit wishes have already been fully funded! With over 20 remaining, from arts organizations to human services, education to healthcare… there are still so many opportunities to find and support organizations and wishes that move you, until the Catalog closes December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of. The Giving Season is financially critical for so many nonprofits, and the Wish Catalog is just one way that we, as a community, can help ease a little bit of that stress for the nonprofits in the Wish Catalog.
Walking Tour: Spies and US Imperialism
Everyone is invited to attend the free Spies and US Imperialism Walking Tour, starting at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Gateway Park in Rosslyn. The Tour will explore sites connected to how imperialism and spycraft have shaped
Tai Chi Seminar – Daoist Three Treasures and Qi Flow
This workshop demystifies Qi, introduces Daoist three treasures and the Yin Yang principle, and offers an introduction to Qigong. Students learn to sense their Qi with their hands, strengthen their Qi flow through energy channels or meridians, and project Qi