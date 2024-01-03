Morning Notes

Winning Lotto Ticket Sold — ” A $1 million winning ticket in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Arlington, along with four other winning $1 million tickets across the state, according to the Virginia Lottery. Winning ticket No. 485284 was bought at the Harris Teeter at the corner of South George Mason Drive and Columbia Pike in Arlington.” [Patch]
Garvey Is ‘Ultimate Survivor’ — “Marginalized and at times even ridiculed by Arlington’s political establishment for her opposition to the Columbia Pike streetcar project, County Board member Libby Garvey a decade later has emerged unscathed.” [Gazette Leader]
Crystal City Hotel Sold — “An affiliate of JBG Smith Properties has sold the Crystal City Marriott for nearly $66 million, or about $191,836 per room, as the Bethesda developer continues to prune what’s left of the properties it picked up through its 2017 acquisition of Vornado Realty Trust’s D.C.-area business.” [Washington Business Journal]
Yorktown Wins Local Tourney — “With two convincing victories, the Yorktown Patriots won the four-team Reagan Sharnae Way Holiday Invitational girls high-school basketball tournament at Annandale High School. Yorktown routed Gar-Field, 57-24, in the first game, then Annandale, 71-40, in the second. The wins snapped a six-game losing streak for Yorktown (3-9).” [Gazette Leader]
Minor Earthquake Felt — “A small earthquake occurred near Rockville, Md., early Tuesday… The 2.3-magnitude quake, according to initial estimates, occurred a few minutes before 1 a.m. at a depth of about 9.5 miles.” An ARLnow reader described hearing “a low rumble” in Arlington. [Washington Post, Twitter]
It’s Wednesday — Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 47, accompanied by a light and variable wind that will shift to northwest at around 6 mph. Later Wednesday night, there’s a slight chance of rain, starting after 1am. The skies will be cloudy, and the temperature will drop to around 34. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Brian Gannon
Recent Stories
Getting a green card is a waiting game and Statutes of Liberty discusses why.
Rice Crook in Ballston Quarter (4238 Wilson Blvd) has quietly closed.
The Unleashed by Petco store near Ballston is closing this month. The smaller-format chain pet store — which also offered pet vaccinations, dog training and a self-serve washing station —…
A driver ran into the back of a stopped Arlington police cruiser in Courthouse yesterday afternoon. The crash, which happened two blocks from police headquarters — next to the construction…
