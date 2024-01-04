Morning Notes

Sushi Spot Coming to Courthouse — “Restaurateur Nick Cordero, part of the father-son duo behind Don Tito, Bronson Bierhall and Taco Rock, plans to open a new sushi restaurant in Arlington, steps from the Court House Metro station. Saki, an omakase-style Japanese restaurant, is slated to open in late 2024 in about 4,500 square feet at the Commodore, a 20-story multifamily building being developed at 2025 15th St. N.” [Washington Business Journal]
Dem Primary Keeps Pledge — “Those participating in the springtime Arlington County Democratic Committee School Board caucus will be required to pledge their support to the Democratic ticket in November. The statement, which is largely symbolic as there is little real mechanism to enforce it, long has been part of local Democrats’ caucus process… the local party attempted to remove signing the statement as a requirement for participating in its nominating caucuses, but the Democratic Party of Virginia insisted it remain.” [Gazette Leader]
Mixed Thoughts on New Arena — “Before leaving his elected position at the end of 2023, Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey gave a big thumbs-up to plans by the billionaire owner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards to use taxpayer subsidies to build a sports and entertainment complex in Potomac Yard in Alexandria… Based on her understanding of the proposal, [state Sen. Barbara] Favola said, ‘Providing state financial support for a sports complex when K-12 public education and other core serves are woefully underfunded is not a trade-off I am willing to make.'” [Patch]
Applications Open for Police Council — “The Arlington County Police Department is accepting applications to the Chief’s Advisory Council… The CAC consists of volunteer members from a diverse cross-section of our community who meet on a regular basis to provide the Chief of Police and department leadership with community insight on a wide range of public safety topics and activities.” [ACPD]
Erratic Driver Flees to D.C. — From Dave Statter: “This was different. An @ArlingtonVaPD officer reported a white pickup following and tailgating him on Four Mile Run last night. When he tried to get the driver to pull over he kept going east on Columbia Pike at slow speed, driving erratically. As they got near Washington Blvd. it turned into a chase.” [Twitter]
New WHS Wrestler Undefeated — “Wakefield High School junior Cameron Millsapps continued her undefeated season in girls wrestling by winning the 152-pound female weight class at the recent Battle of the Bridge tournament. Millsapps, a first-year wrestler, was 3-0 in the competition at Woodbridge High School with two pins, then a 7-3 decision in the championship match.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Thursday — Expect a mostly cloudy morning that gradually clears, with temperatures reaching a high of around 43°F. A northwest wind will start at 6-11 mph and increase to 12-17 mph in the afternoon, potentially gusting up to 25 mph. Thursday night will be clear with a low of approximately 25°F. The northwest wind will continue at 7-14 mph, with gusts of up to 21 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Getting a green card is a waiting game and Statutes of Liberty discusses why.
Rice Crook in Ballston Quarter (4238 Wilson Blvd) has quietly closed.
The Unleashed by Petco store near Ballston is closing this month. The smaller-format chain pet store — which also offered pet vaccinations, dog training and a self-serve washing station —…
A driver ran into the back of a stopped Arlington police cruiser in Courthouse yesterday afternoon. The crash, which happened two blocks from police headquarters — next to the construction…
