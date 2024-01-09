Morning Notes

Garvey Talks Crime — “Board chair Libby Garvey didn’t go for the jugular, but in a Jan. 2 roundtable between County Board members and the Arlington County Civic Federation, managed to make her point: The county’s relatively recent catch-and-release approach to crime and punishment, she said, must end… Garvey made clear that the five-member County Board had no statutory authority to instruct prosecutor Parisa Dehghani-Tafti on how to run her office – ‘we cannot tell the commonwealth’s attorney what to do’ – but hinted that there was more to come on the issue.” [Gazette Leader]
Changes Mulled for B Live — “Changes could be coming soon to B Live, the live entertainment space that replaced longtime restaurant Whitlow’s on Wilson in Clarendon in May 2022. Husband and wife duo Mike and Crystal Bramson are considering plans to rebrand the roughly 4,000-square-foot space at 2854 Wilson Blvd. — perhaps to something like B Live Bar and Grill — to better convey to prospective customers that it’s not just open for live shows on the weekends.” [Washington Business Journal]
Boeing Stock Nosedives — “Shares of [Arlington-based] Boeing tumbled 8% on Monday as investors digested the news that the Federal Aviation Administration had ordered airlines to ground dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft for urgent inspections. The FAA issued the order on Saturday after a door plug blew out in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday when the nearly brand-new aircraft was flying at around 16,000 feet.” [CNBC]
Union Kitchen to Nix Union? — From Washington Business Journal’s Dan Sernovitz: “Union Kitchen employees, citing picketing [and harassment], vote to break from @ufcwlocal 400. The vote followed an initial push over the summer to break from the collective bargaining union.” [Twitter]
First Bill for New Delegate — “For new-in-2024 Del. Adele McClure (D-Arlington), House Bill (HB) 157 likely always will hold a special place in her heart. That’s the first piece of legislation that was dropped into the hopper by McClure for the 2024 session. It focuses on eliminating exemptions from Virginia’s minimum-wage requirements for two groups: those employed as farm laborers and certain temporary foreign workers.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Tuesday — Heavy rain is expected with a high near 60, accompanied by strong east winds increasing from 10-15 mph to 23-28 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to 39 mph. A 100% chance of precipitation is anticipated, with 1-2 inches of new precipitation possible. Tuesday night, rain mainly persists before 1am, with a low around 44. Windy conditions continue, as the southeast wind shifts to southwest at 16-21 mph after midnight, and gusts could reach up to 47 mph. There remains a 100% chance of precipitation and an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
California Modern New Construction Home For Sale in Arlington!
A “mob” of seven boys are facing serious charges after allegedly attacking another boy at Washington-Liberty High School.
BizLaunch Bootcamp is back January 25-26 and attendees are eligible to participate in a business pitch competition to win a grand cash prize.
Are you feeling stuck, frustrated, or just not where you thought you’d be in reaching your New Year’s goals? It’s time to turn things around and make 2024 YOUR year of transformation! Our dedicated team of certified personal trainers is here to guide you every step of the way.
Why Choose Us?
Tailored Workouts: Say goodbye to generic routines! Our trainers create personalized workouts designed specifically for YOUR fitness level and goals.
Expert Guidance: Learn the most effective exercises and techniques from experienced professionals who are committed to your success.
Two new bills introduced on Jan 9, 2024, in the VA General Assembly by Delegate Patrick Hope (D-1) take aim at the debilitating post-infectious neuroimmune disorders, known as PANS and PANDAS, that are ravaging young people across the Commonwealth.
PANS and PANDAS are immune-mediated disorders triggered by common infections such as strep throat and the flu. Following infection, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy brain tissue and results in life-altering brain inflammation and disabling physical and mental ailments. The illness typically hits young people. Left untreated, PANS and PANDAS can result in lifelong disability and can even lead to loss of life. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to return patients to baseline.
Bills HB513 and HB514 call for private insurance and Medicaid coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of Post-Infectious Neuroimmune Disorder/Immune-Mediated Neuropsychiatric Disorders, as well as the reintroduction of the Governor’s PANDAS/PANS Advisory Council.
“The toll of these illnesses on our young people and families is just extraordinary,” says Del. Hope, a health policy expert recently re-elected to his 8th term. “This is a crisis no one knows about…until you know. Hearing the stories from constituents across the state, I’ve been struck not only by the devastating impact of the illness, but more egregiously, the impact of insurance denial of coverage for diagnosis and treatment, particularly when early intervention is so critical.”
National Chamber Ensemble – Passion Of The Tango
Don’t miss NCE’s Valentine’s Concert with our dynamic guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark (Head of Arlington Cultural Affairs) as we present the brilliant Argentinian music of the Tango.
Enjoy the passionate, exciting music performed by three virtuoso musicians, violinist Leo Sushansky,
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brittany Carney (HBO)
Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)
Friday, January 19
Arlington, VA
Headliner: