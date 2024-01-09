Morning Notes

Garvey Talks Crime — “Board chair Libby Garvey didn’t go for the jugular, but in a Jan. 2 roundtable between County Board members and the Arlington County Civic Federation, managed to make her point: The county’s relatively recent catch-and-release approach to crime and punishment, she said, must end… Garvey made clear that the five-member County Board had no statutory authority to instruct prosecutor Parisa Dehghani-Tafti on how to run her office – ‘we cannot tell the commonwealth’s attorney what to do’ – but hinted that there was more to come on the issue.” [Gazette Leader]

Changes Mulled for B Live — “Changes could be coming soon to B Live, the live entertainment space that replaced longtime restaurant Whitlow’s on Wilson in Clarendon in May 2022. Husband and wife duo Mike and Crystal Bramson are considering plans to rebrand the roughly 4,000-square-foot space at 2854 Wilson Blvd. — perhaps to something like B Live Bar and Grill — to better convey to prospective customers that it’s not just open for live shows on the weekends.” [Washington Business Journal]

Boeing Stock Nosedives — “Shares of [Arlington-based] Boeing tumbled 8% on Monday as investors digested the news that the Federal Aviation Administration had ordered airlines to ground dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft for urgent inspections. The FAA issued the order on Saturday after a door plug blew out in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday when the nearly brand-new aircraft was flying at around 16,000 feet.” [CNBC]

Union Kitchen to Nix Union? — From Washington Business Journal’s Dan Sernovitz: “Union Kitchen employees, citing picketing [and harassment], vote to break from @ufcwlocal 400. The vote followed an initial push over the summer to break from the collective bargaining union.” [Twitter]

First Bill for New Delegate — “For new-in-2024 Del. Adele McClure (D-Arlington), House Bill (HB) 157 likely always will hold a special place in her heart. That’s the first piece of legislation that was dropped into the hopper by McClure for the 2024 session. It focuses on eliminating exemptions from Virginia’s minimum-wage requirements for two groups: those employed as farm laborers and certain temporary foreign workers.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Tuesday — Heavy rain is expected with a high near 60, accompanied by strong east winds increasing from 10-15 mph to 23-28 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to 39 mph. A 100% chance of precipitation is anticipated, with 1-2 inches of new precipitation possible. Tuesday night, rain mainly persists before 1am, with a low around 44. Windy conditions continue, as the southeast wind shifts to southwest at 16-21 mph after midnight, and gusts could reach up to 47 mph. There remains a 100% chance of precipitation and an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall. [Weather.gov]