Morning Notes

Flyover Planned This Morning — From AlertDC: “The US Military will be conducting a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday January 10, 2024, at 9:05 AM.”

New Popeye’s at Mall — From Chris Slatt: “Building permit filed for a new Popeye’s at Pentagon City Mall, if that’s your kind of thing.” [Twitter]

Buzzer Beater Against YHS — A McLean High School student’s winning half-court buzzer beater in overtime against Yorktown High School is up for the “National Play of the Week in high school boys basketball,” which is decided by an online poll. [Sports Illustrated, Instagram]

De Ferranti to Chair NVTC — “Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti will chair the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission for the coming year.” [Gazette Leader]

New Eagle Scouts Honored — “Seven members of Boy Scout Troop 638, sponsored by Little Falls Presbyterian Church in Arlington, ascended to Eagle Scout rank during a court-of-honor ceremony held Jan. 7 at the church.” [Gazette Leader]

Exhausted Bat Rescued — “A wildlife center in Arlington announced Monday that they rescued their first bat of the year last week by sharing a video. Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) said the big brown bat arrived at their Wildlife Resource Center after it was found crawling across the street in a local neighborhood. When the bat was found, officials said he was dehydrated and exhausted.” [WUSA 9, Twitter]

It’s Wednesday — Expect partly sunny skies and a high of around 49 degrees accompanied by a breezy west wind blowing at 17 to 22 mph, and gusts reaching up to 39 mph. As for Wednesday night, the sky will be mostly clear with a low temperature of about 32 degrees. The southwest wind will be blowing at a speed of 5 to 13 mph, and gusts may reach up to 18 mph. [Weather.gov]