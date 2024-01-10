Morning Notes

Flyover Planned This Morning — From AlertDC: “The US Military will be conducting a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday January 10, 2024, at 9:05 AM.”
New Popeye’s at Mall — From Chris Slatt: “Building permit filed for a new Popeye’s at Pentagon City Mall, if that’s your kind of thing.” [Twitter]
Buzzer Beater Against YHS — A McLean High School student’s winning half-court buzzer beater in overtime against Yorktown High School is up for the “National Play of the Week in high school boys basketball,” which is decided by an online poll. [Sports Illustrated, Instagram]
De Ferranti to Chair NVTC — “Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti will chair the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission for the coming year.” [Gazette Leader]
New Eagle Scouts Honored — “Seven members of Boy Scout Troop 638, sponsored by Little Falls Presbyterian Church in Arlington, ascended to Eagle Scout rank during a court-of-honor ceremony held Jan. 7 at the church.” [Gazette Leader]
Exhausted Bat Rescued — “A wildlife center in Arlington announced Monday that they rescued their first bat of the year last week by sharing a video. Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) said the big brown bat arrived at their Wildlife Resource Center after it was found crawling across the street in a local neighborhood. When the bat was found, officials said he was dehydrated and exhausted.” [WUSA 9, Twitter]
It’s Wednesday — Expect partly sunny skies and a high of around 49 degrees accompanied by a breezy west wind blowing at 17 to 22 mph, and gusts reaching up to 39 mph. As for Wednesday night, the sky will be mostly clear with a low temperature of about 32 degrees. The southwest wind will be blowing at a speed of 5 to 13 mph, and gusts may reach up to 18 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A “mob” of seven boys are facing serious charges after allegedly attacking another boy at Washington-Liberty High School.
BizLaunch Bootcamp is back January 25-26 and attendees are eligible to participate in a business pitch competition to win a grand cash prize.
Two new bills introduced on Jan 9, 2024, in the VA General Assembly by Delegate Patrick Hope (D-1) take aim at the debilitating post-infectious neuroimmune disorders, known as PANS and PANDAS, that are ravaging young people across the Commonwealth.
PANS and PANDAS are immune-mediated disorders triggered by common infections such as strep throat and the flu. Following infection, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy brain tissue and results in life-altering brain inflammation and disabling physical and mental ailments. The illness typically hits young people. Left untreated, PANS and PANDAS can result in lifelong disability and can even lead to loss of life. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to return patients to baseline.
Bills HB513 and HB514 call for private insurance and Medicaid coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of Post-Infectious Neuroimmune Disorder/Immune-Mediated Neuropsychiatric Disorders, as well as the reintroduction of the Governor’s PANDAS/PANS Advisory Council.
“The toll of these illnesses on our young people and families is just extraordinary,” says Del. Hope, a health policy expert recently re-elected to his 8th term. “This is a crisis no one knows about…until you know. Hearing the stories from constituents across the state, I’ve been struck not only by the devastating impact of the illness, but more egregiously, the impact of insurance denial of coverage for diagnosis and treatment, particularly when early intervention is so critical.”
