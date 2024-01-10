Suspect in custody after reported sexual assault on Metro train near Virginia Square

A woman was sexually assaulted Monday night on a train near the Virginia Square station, according to Metro.
“At approximately 10 p.m. [Monday], Metro Transit Police responded to a report of a sexual assault aboard a train near Virginia Square Station,” a Metro spokesman tells ARLnow. “An adult female victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A male suspect was stopped by MTPD officers at Metro Center Station a short time later.”
The incident was first reported online by local public safety watchdog Dave Statter.
The suspect was identified by Metro as 18-year-old Saiquan Jackson of Northeast D.C. He’s expected to be charged with attempted rape and strangulation, the spokesman said last night.
A man of the same age, name and quadrant was reported missing by D.C. police last month. The report noted that he “may be in need of medication.” He was also reported missing as a teenager in 2018.
