Washington-Liberty HS to serve as community service hub during MLK Day

An Arlington high school is once again gearing up to become a hub for community service activities on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On Monday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. until noon, Washington-Liberty High School will host various in-person volunteer opportunities, such as a donation scavenger hunt, SNAP ambassador training and the assembly of winter hygiene and safety kits, organized by nearly a dozen local nonprofits.
In addition to in-person projects at the school, there will be several virtual and off-site options, including restoring Potomac Overlook Regional Park, the Long Bridge Connector Trail clean-up and Culpepper Garden clean-up.
Organized by Volunteer Arlington, a collaboration between the Leadership Center for Excellence and Arlington County, the MLK Day of Service event — now in its seventh year — aims to promote civic engagement during the federal holiday, per the organization’s website.
The event was held online for several years during the pandemic, but shifted back to an in-person setting at Washington-Liberty High School last year.
Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance through Volunteer Arlington’s website, with registration available until tomorrow — Thursday, Jan. 11. However, walk-ins are also welcome, with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m.
The first 750 volunteers to sign up also get a free shirt.
Post check-in, participants will be ushered into an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, volunteers will proceed to their chosen service projects. Volunteers opting for off-site projects will need to arrange for their own transportation to each location.
While the event officially concludes at noon, some projects may go over.
The following opportunities are currently accepting volunteers, per the website.
- AHC, APAH, AHS | Listen and Learn on Current Issues in Affordable Housing in Arlington | W-L
- Arlington County DHS | Child & Family Services Listen & Learn on Mental Health and Wellness | W-L
- Arlington Master Naturalists | Habitat Restoration at Potomac Overlook Regional Park | Off-site
- Arlington Master Naturalists | Mulching Oaks and Maple at Tuckahoe Field | Off-site
- Bike/WalkArlington | W&OD Trail Cleanup | Off-site
- Bridges to Independence | A Bridge to Learning and Giving – Scavenger Hunt for a Cause | W-L
- CARRT | Ready, Set, Go-Bag!: Help Your Neighbors in Need Prepare for an Emergency | W-L
- Culpepper Garden | Gardening Project | Off-site
- Doorways | Listen and Learn Doorways 101 and Call to Action | W-L
- EcoAction Arlington | Barcroft Park Clean-Up | Off-site
- Encore Stage & Studio | Presentation of Nauck to Green Valley: Transforming a Community | W-L
- Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail | Long Bridge Connector Trail Clean-Up | Off-site
- Melwood | Spring Cleaning | Off-site
- New Hope Housing | Making Welcome Home Kits | Virtual
- New Hope Housing | Preparing Winter Hygiene and Safety Kits | Virtual
- OAR of Arlington, Alexandria, and Falls Church | Listen & Learn + DIY Welcome Home Kits | W-L
- PathForward | Preparing Winter Hygiene and Safety Kits | W-L
- Read Early And Daily (READ) | Become a READ Book Fairy! | W-L
- Real Food for Kids | Community SNAP Ambassador Training | W-L
- Rosie Riveters | STEM Kit Packing | Off-site
