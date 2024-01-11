Morning Notes

Axios Near Top of Glassdoor List — “Fourteen Greater Washington companies and organizations landed a coveted spot on Glassdoor’s lists of best place to work this week, with Arlington-based Axios HQ leading the way. Axios, an offshoot of the news startup founded by Jim VandeHei that focuses on brevity in communication, ranked No. 3 on the national list of 50 small- and medium-sized companies with less than 1,000 employees.” [Washington Business Journal]
MLK Day Event This Weekend — “Arlington will commemorate the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a special tribute event on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Wakefield High School. The celebration will include a vibrant mix of music, dance, and spoken word performances.” [Arlington County]
Towing Fee Changes? — “A member of the House of Delegates has submitted legislation creating a state advisory panel to propose trespass-towing fees across the commonwealth, and as part of the bill would increase the maximum allowable fee for towing vehicles that are parked improperly.” [Gazette Leader]
Towing Board Wants More Autonomy — “The county’s Trespass Towing Advisory Board on Jan. 3 voted 2-0 to recommend that the county government support efforts in Richmond this year that would remove current language prohibiting Arlington from imposing a permit process for towers that simultaneously are located in, and store vehicles in, the county.” [Gazette Leader]
No Changes in Voter Dropboxes — “Arlington voters will have access to nine 24/7 ballot dropboxes for the 43 days preceding each of this year’s three elections. That was the net result of discussions held at the Jan. 9 Electoral Board meeting, where one of the two Republican members couldn’t get his colleagues to back a reduction in either the number of overall dropbox locations, or the number of days they will be available.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Thursday — Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching a high near 50 degrees, accompanied by a southwest wind blowing at 5-11 mph. As for Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies with lows settling around 33 degrees. [Weather.gov]
A look at the most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington last month, December 2023.
The 2024 Arlington County Fair could see more shuttles and parking restrictions to accommodate a post-pandemic attendance uptick.
It’s a new year — and a new opportunity for local businesses and organizations to reach Arlingtonians via ARLnow. Our revamped 2024 Media Kit is out, with a newly optimized…
