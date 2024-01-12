Morning Notes

MLK Day Closures — Arlington County government offices, libraries, community centers, courts and schools will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Parking meters will not be in effect but trash will be collected as normal. [Arlington County]
Sheriff’s Office Rolling Out Newsletter — “Arlington County Sheriff Jose Quiroz is pleased to announce the launch of a quarterly Sheriff’s Office newsletter, aimed at fostering transparency and communication with the residents of Arlington.” [ACSO]
County Appeal Rejected in MM Suit — “The trial in the case of a lawsuit brought by 10 homeowners against Arlington County over its Missing Middle Housing, or Expanded Housing Options, zoning policy will be allowed to move forward after a circuit court judge on Thursday rejected the county’s motion for an immediate appeal of his decision to let the lawsuit go to trial.” [Patch, Gazette Leader]
DJO Boys Ranked No. 2 in Va. — “The Bishop O’Connell Knights and Flint Hill Huskies boys basketball teams were both ranked among the top 10 of the first Division I state private-school weekly poll released for the 2023-24 high-school season. The O’Connell boys (12-3) were ranked No. 2 behind the defending Division I state champion St. Paul VI Catholic Panthers.” [Gazette Leader]
Car Chase in Arlington, Alexandria — “A stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser Thursday morning during a police chase between Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia, authorities say. Officers saw a vehicle that was reported stolen Wednesday evening from Alexandria enter Interstate 395 from Glebe Road at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Arlington County Police.” [NBC 4, Twitter]
Arena Transportation Ideas Discussed — “‘We’re looking at bigger ideas, like adding water taxi connectivity on Four Mile Run and how to best connect VRE and Amtrak to our Metro system,’ Landrum said… ‘Thanks for throwing out the water taxi,’ Waynick said. ‘That was really exciting to see, [it’s] Gondola 2.0. It’s exciting to see different versions of transportation being looked at.'” [ALXnow]
It’s Friday — Expect rain after 4pm with increasing clouds and a high near 56. A light east wind will shift southeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning, possibly gusting to 26 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation. Tonight, expect heavy rain and possible thunderstorms, with a precipitation chance of 100%. The low will be around 43, with windy conditions as southeast wind at 21 to 26 mph shifts southwest after midnight, gusting up to 40 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
The value of residential properties is up in Arlington, but the torrid growth of past years has slowed. Arlington County announced today that residential property assessments are up 3.2% for…
Arlington Public Schools experienced a data breach this week affecting information it collects for visitors to school buildings.
Elevator, attached garage, many valuable updated
After an expected deluge tonight, Saturday may feature hazardous wind gusts. The National Weather Service just issued the following Wind Advisory, warning of falling tree limbs and possible power outages…
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, January 20th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Join Encore Stage & Studio for an underwater adventure! Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr The Musical follows Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his child Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured, Marlin decides to face his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as the optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.
Performances Dates and Showtimes:
Fridays, January 12 and 19 at 7:30pm
Saturdays, January 13 and 20 at 11am and 3pm
Sundays, January 14 and 21 at 3pm
In addition to the performance, Encore is hosting the Under the Sea Ball, on Saturday, January 20 following the 11am performance! Dress up in your finest fins and make your theatre experience a lasting family memory. Join Encore for delicious foods, fun arts and craft activities, and a chance to interact with the cast.
Performance tickets are $12-15 and available online. Choose Under the Sea Ball addon for Saturday, January 20, 11am performance. Ball Tickets Price: $30
National Chamber Ensemble – Passion Of The Tango
Don’t miss NCE’s Valentine’s Concert with our dynamic guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark (Head of Arlington Cultural Affairs) as we present the brilliant Argentinian music of the Tango.
Enjoy the passionate, exciting music performed by three virtuoso musicians, violinist Leo Sushansky,
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brittany Carney (HBO)
Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)
Friday, January 19
Arlington, VA
Headliner: