Morning Notes

MLK Day Closures — Arlington County government offices, libraries, community centers, courts and schools will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Parking meters will not be in effect but trash will be collected as normal. [Arlington County]

Sheriff’s Office Rolling Out Newsletter — “Arlington County Sheriff Jose Quiroz is pleased to announce the launch of a quarterly Sheriff’s Office newsletter, aimed at fostering transparency and communication with the residents of Arlington.” [ACSO]

County Appeal Rejected in MM Suit — “The trial in the case of a lawsuit brought by 10 homeowners against Arlington County over its Missing Middle Housing, or Expanded Housing Options, zoning policy will be allowed to move forward after a circuit court judge on Thursday rejected the county’s motion for an immediate appeal of his decision to let the lawsuit go to trial.” [Patch, Gazette Leader]

DJO Boys Ranked No. 2 in Va. — “The Bishop O’Connell Knights and Flint Hill Huskies boys basketball teams were both ranked among the top 10 of the first Division I state private-school weekly poll released for the 2023-24 high-school season. The O’Connell boys (12-3) were ranked No. 2 behind the defending Division I state champion St. Paul VI Catholic Panthers.” [Gazette Leader]

Car Chase in Arlington, Alexandria — “A stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser Thursday morning during a police chase between Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia, authorities say. Officers saw a vehicle that was reported stolen Wednesday evening from Alexandria enter Interstate 395 from Glebe Road at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Arlington County Police.” [NBC 4, Twitter]

Arena Transportation Ideas Discussed — “‘We’re looking at bigger ideas, like adding water taxi connectivity on Four Mile Run and how to best connect VRE and Amtrak to our Metro system,’ Landrum said… ‘Thanks for throwing out the water taxi,’ Waynick said. ‘That was really exciting to see, [it’s] Gondola 2.0. It’s exciting to see different versions of transportation being looked at.'” [ALXnow]

It’s Friday — Expect rain after 4pm with increasing clouds and a high near 56. A light east wind will shift southeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning, possibly gusting to 26 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation. Tonight, expect heavy rain and possible thunderstorms, with a precipitation chance of 100%. The low will be around 43, with windy conditions as southeast wind at 21 to 26 mph shifts southwest after midnight, gusting up to 40 mph. [Weather.gov]