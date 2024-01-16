Morning Notes

Police Chase Ends in Arlington — ” Multiple people are in custody early Friday morning after a Virginia State Police (VSP) pursuit ended in Arlington County. VSP officials said troopers were pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen when it finally came to a stop near S. Adams Street and S. 26th Street. Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) officials said their officers responded to assist VSP in the search for suspects around 3:21 a.m.” [WJLA]

Home Sale Prices Rise — “Average home-sales prices across Arlington increased year-over-year in all three segments of the market – single-family, attached and condominiums – but the whopper increase countywide in December requires an explanation. A significant bump up in the number of single-family homes in the overall sales mix helps to explain some of that large increase, which saw the average overall sales price in Arlington rise 25.3 percent from $728,349 to $919,508.” [Gazette Leader]

Another Towing Bill in Richmond — “Tow-truck drivers across the commonwealth would be required to obtain a state operating certificate, complete a drug test and take educational courses before being allowed to hook up vehicles, under a bill introduced by a member of the House of Delegates.” [Gazette Leader]

Buzz for Bee Bill — “If a local member of the General Assembly gets his way, the noble and environmentally vital honeybee will be named Virginia’s official state pollinator. Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) has introduced HB 117, which will add the honeybee (Apis mellifera) to the roster of the Old Dominion’s official this-and-thats.” [Gazette Leader]

Student Rep Bill Returns — “It didn’t get very far in 2023, but a local member of the General Assembly has brought back a proposal requiring all school systems across the commonwealth to have a student representative. The bill, HB 958, is patroned by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington), and is similar in scope to one he introduced in last year’s session.” [Gazette Leader]

New Swim Coach at Country Club — “Evan Stiles will be the new head coach of the perennial champion Washington Golf & Country Club Lightning team in the top division of the summertime Country Club Swim & Dive Association. The Lightning have won nine straight league championships at the top division. Stiles is well known on the swimming coaching circuit. He’s also the current longtime head swim coach of the year-round Arlington Aquatic Club program.” [Gazette Leader]

First Inch of Snow in Two Years — From the D.C. area National Weather Service office: “It’s official! Over 1″ of snow so far in DC & Baltimore, first time in approx. two years we’ve had this much snow!” [Twitter]

It’s Tuesday — Expect snow until 1 pm, followed by cloudy skies and a high of 33 degrees. The northeast wind of 5-15 mph will shift to the northwest in the afternoon, with possible gusts reaching 22 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation. For Tuesday night, the weather will be mostly clear and feature a low of 16 degrees, with a northwest wind of 9-13 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. [Weather.gov]