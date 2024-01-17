ARLnow welcomes three new staffers

You will be seeing three new bylines on ARLnow stories in the coming days.

Three journalists joined the site this week, two in a full-time capacity and another as an intern.

Madisson Weyrich is our new Food and Drink Editor, a newly-created position that will mostly serve ARLnow but will also involve reporting on restaurants, small businesses and events for our sister sites ALXnow and FFXnow.

Madisson has a background in food, lifestyle and culture writing and comes to us from Crystal City-based PBS. She lives in Arlington with her husband and her corgi, Tater, and spends her time trying — and writing about — new food.

Dan Egitto joins as a reporter for ARLnow, alongside James Jarvis and Assistant Managing Editor Jo DeVoe, who will be departing in a couple of months.

Dan is returning to the East Coast after a year in California at the Vallejo Times-Herald. Hailing from Central Florida originally, he studied at Duke University and got his start in hyperlocal reporting at the Palatka Daily News in Florida. His background includes public safety and local government reporting, and he is deeply interested in learning how to survive an Arlington winter.

Savannah Taffe joins us as a spring semester intern as she completes her senior year at the University of Missouri in Columbia. She is currently studying Broadcast Journalism but is branching out into online news to widen her horizons.

Please join us in welcoming Madisson, Dan and Savannah!