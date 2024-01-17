Morning Notes

Trash Collection Delayed — “Curbside trash, recycling, and yard waste collection is canceled today, Jan. 16, due to inclement weather. Curbside collection (including metal, e-waste and cart requests) for the remainder of the week will be as follows: Monday routes: Serviced Wednesday, Jan. 17.” [Arlington County]

Flyover This Afternoon — From AlertDC: “The US Military will be conducting a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday January 17, 2024, at 1:12PM.”

Measles Case at Airports — “Travelers who passed through Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in early January may have been exposed to measles, Virginia health officials said. A confirmed case of measles in a person who traveled through Northern Virginia when returning from international travel was reported to the Virginia Department of Health. As a cautionary measure on Saturday, VDH issued the alert.” [Patch]

Local GOP Blasts Fundraising Site — “Two emails today from vulnerable retirees asking @WINRED to stop taking money from them. We get these emails because WinRed claims the charges are coming from ‘ARLINGTON,’ so people reach out to us. The Arlington GOP doesn’t use WINRED, and we won’t.” [Twitter]

Board Candidate Wants Arena Say — “Plans to develop an entertainment complex in Alexandria – with an indoor arena for the Washington Capitals and Wizards its centerpiece – could emerge as a sleeper issue in the upcoming Democratic primary for Arlington County Board… at least one of the announced contenders is voicing the view that Arlington shouldn’t be left out of the conversation. ‘Our county is not a bystander; we will be directly impacted. Arlington needs a seat at the table,’ Natalie Roy said.” [Gazette Leader]

Ballston Investment Office Downsizing — “Cambridge Associates LLC, a Boston-based investment firm, is cutting the size of its Arlington office in half, the latest in a steady stream of office users reducing their space. The firm will move early next year from 91,000 square feet at 4100 N. Fairfax Drive to 48,000 square feet at The Regent office building at 950 N. Glebe Road — roughly a 47% reduction.” [Washington Business Journal]

We’re No. 2 for Area Housing Costs — “D.C. retained its top-of-the-heap ranking in spite of a year-over-year drop of 3.7 percent in average per-square-foot housing costs (from $545 per square foot to $525), according to figures reported by Bright MLS as analyzed by the GazetteLeader. Arlington also saw a decline, with its average per-square-foot cost dropping 1.1 percent from $478 to $473, but that was enough to retain the No. 2 position it had held most of the year.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Wednesday — Expect sunny skies with a high near 29 and a west wind ranging from 7 to 13 mph. At night, there will be increasing cloud coverage and a low temperature around 19. Winds will shift to the southwest, blowing at 3 to 6 mph. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Jeff Vincent