More dirty details have emerged in the county’s $175 million plan to start using sewage for consumer-friendly fertilizer and renewable energy.
The first step is a $32 million budget authorization, set to be considered by the Arlington County Board this Saturday, to begin new upgrades the Arlington County Water Pollution Control Plant.
The county says the upgrades are overdue. The plant currently relies on solids handling processes that date back to the 1950s through 1990s. Irritating fumes sometimes force staff to use respirators, according to a county report.
“The facilities that thicken, store, dewater, and stabilize the residuals are beyond their useful life and break down frequently,” the report says.
All that is supposed to change.
Better sludge storage tanks, improved odor control systems and anaerobic digesters all play a role in the county’s plans to turn sewage into fertilizer and harness the natural gas byproduct for energy. Additionally, while Arlington sewage byproducts already fertilize agricultural land elsewhere in the state, better equipment will make it possible to either sell the county’s biosolids as a retail product or make them available to residents.
“The upgraded processes will produce a higher quality biosolids product as well as renewable natural gas, which will reduce the County’s dependence on fossil fuels,” according to the report.
Arlington wouldn’t be the first municipality to sell its processed sewage to consumers. Anyone who enriches their garden or lawn using the fertilizer brand Milorganite does so using treated sewage from Milwaukee.
The county is budgeting $175 million for all the upgrades and changes, plus an additional $23 million in soft costs, bringing the total budget to nearly $200 million.
The bulk of the funding comes out of $510 million in bonds that Arlington voters approved in 2022. This project is part of a host of initiatives, upgrades and maintenance projects that make up the county’s 2023-32 Capital Improvement Plan.
Staff have discussed the project with community members since 2015, the county report notes. People near the Water Pollution Control Plant, near the Arlington-Alexandria border and west of Route 1, have raised concerns about noise and vibrations that construction might cause, as well as possible emissions.
The county has pledged to use techniques to minimize impacts on the neighborhood when possible, per the report. Following stakeholder concerns, the county also nixed plans to burn the biogas byproduct to generate electricity onsite. It will instead clean and inject the resulting natural gas directly into the Washington Gas pipeline.
Photo via Arlington Dept. of Environmental Services/Flickr
Recent Stories
A new restaurant is set to fill a decade-long vacancy in Crystal City. Lantern Restaurant & Bar, owned by Shen Zhao and Bing Liu, is moving into a storefront at…
Its a new year and Statutes of Liberty has a few predictions for the world of immigration law.
Screwtop Wine Bar in Clarendon is under new ownership. The wine bar, owned and operated by Wendy Buckley since 2009, was recently purchased by Linda Urbanski and Ryan Gesinski. The…
The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office is facing mounting pressure from personnel, inmates and the NAACP to address worsening conditions at the county jail.
Amerimmune Clinic, a pioneer in immunology, now proudly serves the Arlington community from its new prominent location at 1600 Wilson Boulevard Suite 320, Arlington, VA 22209. This unique clinic is dedicated exclusively to immune testing, bringing cutting-edge diagnostics to the heart of Arlington and contributing to the community’s overall health and well-being.
What makes Amerimmune Clinic a valuable addition to Arlington’s healthcare landscape is its unwavering focus on immune testing services. By specializing in this crucial aspect of healthcare, the clinic addresses a variety of immune-related concerns that residents may face. From autoimmune disorders to allergies, Amerimmune Clinic offers a comprehensive range of tests, providing individuals with in-depth insights into their immune systems.
Amerimmune Clinic is more than just a healthcare facility; it’s a partner in the community’s journey toward better health. The clinic’s commitment to accuracy and innovation ensures that Arlington residents receive state-of-the-art diagnostics with precision and reliability. This local focus allows Amerimmune Clinic to tailor its services to the specific needs of the community, fostering a sense of trust and reliability among residents.
For Arlington residents seeking to explore these essential services, Amerimmune Clinic has made access easy through its user-friendly website, amerimmuneclinic.com. The website serves as a virtual gateway, offering information about the clinic’s specialized services, introducing the dedicated staff, and providing convenient options for scheduling appointments.
5 Ways to End Conflict + Enjoy Your Relationship Again
Stress, unresolved issues, even cabin fever can start taking a toll on any relationship. Ease things with these “5 Ways to End Conflict & Enjoy Your Relationship Again” from therapists Stacey Cali, MA, Resident in Counseling, and Sarah Moore, LPC:
1) Try “Small Things Often”: Great trips and dinners out are wonderful, but often it’s the small, simple connections each day that define a relationship. Focus on “small things often”. For example, when you chat, try to use more eye contact. Worried you have nothing positive to talk about? Try a book like Gottman’s “8 Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love”.
2) Learn Your “Love Languages”: Try a quick online quiz like this one: https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language.
The Framework
The panel discussion focuses on the College Board’s AP African-American
Studies curriculum course, its significance to American history, and its
relevance for today. Panelists include members of the AP African-
American Studies Development Committee and current students.
Become a Light Worker! Learn Reiki 1 & 2
❤️ Become an energy healer!
❤️ Learn to protect your energy!
❤️ Heal yourself, friends, family, co-workers!
❤️ Overcome anxiety, depression and pain!