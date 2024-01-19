Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bratwurst

Searching for a small animal companion? Do you love guinea pigs?

Meet Bratwurst, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

This brown, white and orange guinea pig is adorable and would make the best companion. She is currently in foster with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Her foster had a few words to say:

Bratwurst is a very sweet female piggy. She may be shy at first but she’ll warm up to you quickly if you hand feed her veggies! Soon enough you’ll notice what a sweet and gentle piggy she is. Bratwurst’s favorite thing is: Vegetables

But she’s not so into: Being picked up

Her special talents are: Being cute and eating

Her perfect day would be: A day full of veggies and relaxation

If Bratwurst was an ice cream flavor, she would be: Strawberry Important facts about Bratwurst: She may be shy at first but after some love and hand feeding you’ll see her come out of her shell!

Has Bratwurst captured your heart? Learn more about Bratwurst by reading her entire profile!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.