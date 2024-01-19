Morning Notes

Snow Crews Worked Overnight — From Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services: “Full road crew shifts starting at midnight; plenty of residual salt already down. Avoid driving during a winter weather event.” [Twitter]
Two Hour Delay for Feds — From the Office of Personnel Management: “Federal agencies in the DC area will OPEN with a 2-hour delay and have the option of allowing unscheduled leave/telework. Employees should plan to arrive for work no more than 2 hour(s) later than they would be expected to arrive.” [Twitter]
Metro Prepared for Snow — “Metro is monitoring conditions throughout the region, as another round of winter weather moves into the service area overnight and Friday. Preparations are underway to respond to snow, gusty winds, and extreme temperatures, conditions that may vary widely. Customers are advised to prepare for potential service impacts, to Metrobus service tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 19, if conditions become hazardous. ” [WMATA]
County Leaders Request Bill Delay — “Arlington County Board members have requested a one-year delay in consideration of a bill introduced in the General Assembly that would enable changes to the county’s 90-year-old form of governance. County Board Chairman Libby Garvey (D) and Vice Chairman Takis Karantonis (D) recently traveled to Richmond to discuss the bill with its patron, Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington), and request that it be held over until 2025.” [Gazette Leader]
Solar Panels Coming to Pentagon — “The Defense Department will install solar panels on the Pentagon, part of the Biden administration’s plan to promote clean energy and ‘reestablish the federal government as a sustainability leader.’ The Pentagon is one of 31 government sites that are receiving $104 million in Energy Department grants.” [Associated Press]
Wakefield Wins Hoops Tourney — “With the game’s Most Valuable Player Miles Hancock leading the way, the Wakefield Warriors defeated the Edison Eagles, 62-47, in the fourth boys basketball contest of the Jan. 13 MLK Classic at Osbourn High School in Manassas. The victory, coupled with a 52-50 home Liberty District win over the Marshall Statesmen on Jan. 17 gave Wakefield (13-2, 5-0) five straight triumphs.” [Gazette Leader]
Soccer Star at Westover Bakery — From the Washington Spirit: “This offseason, @aubs_kingsbury had the opportunity to pursue her passion off the pitch & learn about the business of baking at Village Sweet in Arlington. She wraps up her apprenticeship on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 8:00 – 9:00 am – come say hi.” [Twitter]
Tomb Honor Runs in Family — “When Bryan Campagna pinned the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification badge onto the chest of his son, Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna, it symbolized more than a father honoring his son. Campagna had earned his own Tomb badge as a Tomb Guard decades earlier.” [U.S. Army]
It’s Friday — Snow is expected mainly before 1pm, with a high near 34. Northeast winds of 6-9 mph will shift to northwest in the afternoon. Friday night, there is a slight chance of snow showers before 1am, with partly cloudy conditions and a low around 19. Northwest winds will be 9-13 mph with gusts up to 18 mph, and a 20% chance of precipitation. [Weather.gov]
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Arlington Public Schools has preemptively given students a snow day and an effective three day weekend due to expected accumulating snowfall tomorrow. APS made the announcement just before 6 p.m.,…
A look at the most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington last month, December 2023.
One of Rosslyn’s few remaining skywalks is set to come down as part of an effort to realize a walkable corridor from one end of the neighborhood to the other.
