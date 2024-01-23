Chip City Cookies opens in Clarendon

Chip City Cookies has opened its doors in Clarendon.

According to the general manager, the grand opening Friday was successful with folks waiting in the snow to take a peek at the new sweets shop.

“We had a line out the door on Friday while it was snowing,” she said. “It was crazy.”

The Clarendon location at 2700 Clarendon Blvd is the cookie business’s first foray into Virginia, though Chip City is in the midst of a big expansion effort overall in the D.C. area and across the country.

Known for its large, gooey 5.5-ounce cookies, Chip City has a rotating weekly menu of 40 different flavors, including the classics, chocolate chip and triple chocolate, and more inventive flavors, from cannoli to horchata.

There are two dairy-free options: chocolate chip and a rotating flavor.

There’s no shortage of cookies in Arlington. Captain Cookie and the Milkman opened a location in Courthouse earlier this year while Crumbl Cookies is planning to open this spring at the Lee-Harrison Shopping Center. There’s also delivery-only local cookie purveyor MOLTN.