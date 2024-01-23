Morning Notes

Water Main Break Near HQ2 — From Dave Statter yesterday: “Here’s the moment — 4:18 a.m. — when things suddenly bubbled up from underground after the water main break at S. 15th & S. Eads in Crystal City.” [Twitter, DC News Now, Twitter]

‘Limit’ to Arlington’s Arena Role — “Arlington’s new-for-2024 County Board chairman seemed to douse flames of expectation that the county government would gain a major seat at the table when it comes to the prospect of a sports arena proposed in nearby Alexandria. ‘There is a limit’ to what role the county government can play, Libby Garvey said at the Jan. 20 County Board meeting, when the matter was brought up by civic activist and perennial political candidate Audrey Clement.” [Gazette Leader]

Robbery On Metro Train — “Multiple juveniles were arrested after they were accused of robbing and assaulting two passengers on a Pentagon City Metro train. On Saturday around 4 p.m., the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) responded to a station where they learned two passengers had allegedly been robbed and assaulted by a group of nine juveniles.” [WJLA]

New Name for Career Center — “It’s gone a half-century without any highfalutin’ name, but a new committee may recommend applying one to the new Arlington Career Center building. Arlington School Board members on Jan. 25 are expected to appoint a naming committee that will look at potential monikers for the new Career Center, being built on the same South Arlington parcel where the current school has reigned since the 1960s.” [Gazette Leader]

Leasing ‘Flurry’ in Rosslyn — “The Arlington-based firm announced Jan. 18 that the National Association of Corporate Directors, a membership organization currently with offices near the Courthouse Metro station, will locate its headquarters to some 40,000 square feet in Monday’s The Towers at 1100 Wilson Blvd. The deal, which was inked in late November and whose term will begin in this coming fall, was part of what a spokesperson called ‘a flurry’ of Monday’s leasing activity in 2023, totaling some 300,000 square feet altogether in Rosslyn.” [Washington Business Journal]

Awaiting More Dem Candidates — “The Feb. 7 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting effectively could be the now-or-never moment for final candidate announcements headed into the spring campaign season… On the School Board side, those holding the two seats on the 2024 ballot – Cristina Diaz-Torres and David Priddy – have opted not to seek second terms. The lone formally announced candidate is Chen Ling.” [Gazette Leader]

Arlington GOP Straw Poll — “The Arlington GOP met tonight and held an unofficial, totally non-scientific straw poll for the Republican Presidential Primary. Here are the results: @realDonaldTrump – 60.5% @NikkiHaley – 23.7% @RonDeSantis – 10.5% @RyanBinkley – 5.3%.” [Twitter]

ART Anniversary Event — “Join Arlington County on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, from 12:30-1:30 p.m., to continue celebrating 25 years of Arlington Transit (ART) bus service to the community.” [Arlington County]

Another I-395 Crash on Camera — From Dave Statter: “The antics at I-395S Exit 8C still occur throughout the day, just somewhat less frequently thanks to the closure of one of the Boundary Channel ramps. This is from Friday afternoon with someone wanting to get to Crystal City in the worst way.” [Twitter]

It’s Tuesday — It will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 41 degrees and calm wind. Tuesday night, there’s a 30% chance of rain primarily after 1am, accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions and a low temperature around 34 degrees with a light east wind. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Dennis Dimick