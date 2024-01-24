Morning Notes

New Field Check-in Process — “The Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) this spring will begin a pilot program using an phone-app-based check-in procedure at fields that have been reserved for group use… The process is expected to be simple – ‘you scan a QR code,’ Anselene said.” [Gazette Leader]

Wounded Duck Rescued — From the Animal Welfare League of Arlington: “Thank you Officer Votroubek & Blue Ridge Wildlife Ctr for saving this long-tailed duck! He had a bad wound on his wing but is on the mend. Long-tailed ducks breed in the Arctic & migrate along our northern coasts. We think was blown inland during last week’s storm!” [Twitter]

Another Water Main Break — From the Arlington Dept. of Environmental Services yesterday: “Emergency Water Main Repairs: Crew working on broken main at 1800 S Glebe. SB traffic detoured around work site. Use alternative routes.” [Twitter]

School Board Photo Update Needed — “Few Arlington School Board members have made it two full terms of late, and one apparently continues to hang around even after his term has expired, at least on the school system’s Website. As of Jan. 22, the group photo of School Board members on the Arlington Public Schools Website continues to be one from 2022, taken when Reid Goldstein was serving as chair.” [Gazette Leader]

Award Nods for Local Theater — “Productions at the Signature Theatre in Arlington over the past year received a total of 20 nominations for the 40th Helen Hayes Awards, second only to Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Nominations in the 41 award categories were announced on Monday. The Helen Hayes Awards ceremony will take place on May 20 at The Anthem in D.C.” [Patch]

It’s Wednesday — Expect cloudy conditions with a high near 46 and a 40% chance of rain, as calm winds become southerly at 6 mph in the afternoon. Rain is likely on Wednesday night, mainly after 1am, as temperatures rise to around 52 by 4am with south winds at 6-11 mph. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation, with 0.1 to 0.25 inches of new rainfall possible. [Weather.gov]