Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rocky

Say hello to Rocky!
This little guy is the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week and is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
His friends had this to say:
This little fluff-nugget is Rocky! Weighing just 9lbs, Rocky may be small but he’s packed with personality — he loves stuffed toys, long walks, making new dog friends, and above all, snuggling up with his people.
He can be nervous about new people, but it doesn’t take long for him to warm up and hop into your lap. Once you’re friends, you’re friends for life — Rocky will want to be close to you as often as he can!
And we always give in to his requests for cuddles, especially since he’s been through a rough few months.
When Rocky came to AWLA, we noticed he had a significant heart murmur, so he was sent to a cardiologist who diagnosed him with a condition called congenital pulmonic stenosis (a narrowing of the heart valve). This is a life-threatening condition and very unusual for his age.
Thankfully, we were able to take Rocky to the Virginia Tech College of Veterinary Medicine for surgery and it went very well! The veterinary team at VT has given him a very good prognosis! Rocky will need daily medication and a three-month check-up with a cardiologist (AWLA will assist with the cost of this appointment).
Our team will go over the details of this information when you meet Rocky and answer any questions you may have.
Rocky must be the perfect companion for you, right? Learn more about Rocky by reading his entire profile!
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Be careful out there — it’s going to be a foggy night. The National Weather Service just issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Arlington and much of the D.C. area….
Police recovered body armor and multiple guns after an alert officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Columbia Pike. It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, near the Dominion Plaza apartments on…
The cost of parking in many of Arlington’s busiest areas could change March 1.
Forget dated boutiques and predictable, tarnishing gifts. The arrival of Golden Bond Infinite Jewelry Studio in Reston, VA is breathing fresh air back into the regions jeweler experience – just in time for the month of love!
This dynamic, woman-owned atelier is redefining the jewelry experience, weaving threads of modern design, custom brilliance, and a touch of custom magic into every piece and interaction.
When you step into Golden Bond, you feel like you’re stepping into a warm, welcoming, lake front oasis – just the way the ladies like it! Whether you’re arriving to an appointment for a piece of bonded permanent jewelry, designing an engagement ring, or stopping by to chat with our bench jeweler about breathing new life into a old jewelry piece, you’ll find yourself smiling and appreciating jewelry in a way you never have before.
Golden Bond isn’t just about the sparkle. It’s about the bond and the service – the one you forge with yourself, with loved ones, and with the unique piece adorning you. The experience takes jewelry from mere accessory to personal talisman, imbued with meaning and memory.
Take a Stand: Prevent Overdoses Among Our Youth
Arlington Youth Behavioral Health Assembly
Join VOICE, members of the Arlington County Board, NAACP Arlington Branch, and school officials to stand together in support of funding high-quality afterschool programs as a response to the ongoing addiction and overdose crisis among Arlington’s youth.
Free
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of