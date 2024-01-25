Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rocky

Say hello to Rocky!

This little guy is the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week and is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

His friends had this to say:

This little fluff-nugget is Rocky! Weighing just 9lbs, Rocky may be small but he’s packed with personality — he loves stuffed toys, long walks, making new dog friends, and above all, snuggling up with his people. He can be nervous about new people, but it doesn’t take long for him to warm up and hop into your lap. Once you’re friends, you’re friends for life — Rocky will want to be close to you as often as he can! And we always give in to his requests for cuddles, especially since he’s been through a rough few months. When Rocky came to AWLA, we noticed he had a significant heart murmur, so he was sent to a cardiologist who diagnosed him with a condition called congenital pulmonic stenosis (a narrowing of the heart valve). This is a life-threatening condition and very unusual for his age. Thankfully, we were able to take Rocky to the Virginia Tech College of Veterinary Medicine for surgery and it went very well! The veterinary team at VT has given him a very good prognosis! Rocky will need daily medication and a three-month check-up with a cardiologist (AWLA will assist with the cost of this appointment). Our team will go over the details of this information when you meet Rocky and answer any questions you may have.

Rocky must be the perfect companion for you, right? Learn more about Rocky by reading his entire profile!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.