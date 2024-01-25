Morning Notes

Murder Suspect Nabbed After Carjacking — “A woman wanted for murder in Prince William County was arrested Tuesday after a carjacking in Arlington and pursuit into Prince George’s County, Md. At 11:55 a.m., police were called to 2nd Street North in Arlington after a woman approached another woman from behind, grabbed her shoulders and demanded her car keys, Arlington County police said. A struggle ensued and the suspect indicated she had a gun, stole the keys and took the car.” [InsideNova, Twitter]

Theft Suspect Arrested After Bike Chase — “At least seven Fairfax County Police Department vehicles were involved in the pursuit. They get held up at a stop light in the eastbound lanes on Columbia Pike at the Arlington County border while a bicyclist passes by, headed in the wrong direction in the westbound lanes. The man was ultimately caught at the Columbia Pike and S. Greenbrier Street intersection.” [FFXnow, Twitter]

VSP Stops Dangerous Driver — From Dave Statter: “At 10:55 a.m., a driver stopped in the middle of I-395S Exit 8C to Crystal City, backed up in the roadway, and made a right turn in front of traffic to get off the exit and to the thru lanes. And all of this was witnessed by a @VSPPIO trooper who promptly went to work.” [Twitter]

‘Dippin Dots Attack’ at Mall — “This past Saturday evening, January 20, 2024, 1 was sitting in the food court at the Pentagon City Mall with my brother and my children when we were bombed from above. Dippin Dots suddenly landed all over us, our food, and our possessions.” [Reddit, Twitter]

Ranked-Choice Voting on Feb. Agenda — “What any final action will look like remains up in the air, but Arlington County Board members on Jan. 23 committed to addressing, within a month, the potential change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board general elections.” [Gazette Leader]

WHS Basketball Team Stays Hot — “With a 10-point road victory over the McLean Highlanders, the Wakefield Warriors continued to increase their lead in the Liberty District boys high-school basketball standings. Wakefield (14-2) won, 45-35, on Jan. 22 to improve to 6-0 in the district.” [Gazette Leader]

Alexandria Facing Housing Suit, Too — “A group of opponents to the Zoning for Housing policy last year, which ended single-family housing zoning among other changes, has filed a lawsuit over the case. The lawsuit was filed in the Alexandria Circuit Court and argues the city violated its charter and the Virginia Constitution by not showing the impact on the real estate market or city infrastructure.” [ALXnow]

It’s Thursday — Expect rain and patchy fog with a high near 60 and south winds at 6-8 mph. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation, with new rainfall amounts ranging from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Expect a nighttime low of around 55 and south winds at 5-7 mph. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Brian Gannon