Warby Parker store to open in Pentagon City mall

A new location of the popular eyewear purveyor Warby Parker is coming to Pentagon City mall.

A storefront cover displaying the message “Nice to see you (soon)” greets visitors as they enter through the main entrance of Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, on the first floor of S. Hayes Street.

The New York City-based company — which started as an online-only retailer, known for its prescription eyewear, contacts and sunglasses — says on its website that it expects to open this year. The mall’s website notes the store is “coming soon.”

The introduction of Warby Parker would augment the mall’s existing selection of eyewear stores, which already includes Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters.

A spokesperson for the mall declined to comment on the timing of the store’s opening.

This will be Warby Parker’s inaugural Arlington location and its ninth in Virginia, per the company’s website. Warby Parker currently operates 251 brick-and-mortar locations throughout the U.S. and five in Canada.

Hat tip to @CartChaos22202