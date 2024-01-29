ACPD: Teens armed with BB gun charged after carjacking attempt and robbery in Pentagon City

Six juvenile suspects are facing charges after an alleged mini crime spree in the Pentagon City area Saturday evening.

The first incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near the Whole Foods store on 12th Street S., when a group of teen boys approached a woman and “demanded her property.” She ran away and nothing was taken, according to police.

A second incident happened about ten minutes later on the 1600 block of S. Eads Street, as the group approached a woman and brandished a gun, ultimately stealing her phone, police said.

Six suspects were subsequently detained at the Pentagon City Metro station and a BB gun — along with the stolen phone — was recovered, according to Arlington County police.

The second one happened right by my apartment. Saw a woman 60+ fleeing into her apartment crying while 2 young kids ran down the street. This happened at 6pm! Absolutely tragic. — ZH (@ZestHockey) January 28, 2024

More, below, from today’s ACPD crime report.