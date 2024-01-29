Morning Notes

Significant APS Grade Policy Update — “Arlington Public Schools in Virginia is updating its grading policy, defining the criteria used to determine whether a student is eligible to retake or revise a major assignment, such as a test, project or essay. Starting Jan. 30, middle and high school students who score below an 80% “must be afforded the opportunity to retake or revise a summative assessment after remediation,” Superintendent Francisco Duran said in a letter to families.” [WTOP]

NYT Profiles Local Affordable Development — “Emma Budway, a 26-year- old autistic woman who is mostly nonverbal, had been living with her parents in Arlington, Va. She longed for her own place, but because she earned little income, she could not afford to move out. So when the opportunity came to move into a two-bedroom apartment in December 2019, she jumped at the chance. Now Ms. Budway lives at Gilliam Place, an affordable housing complex built on property that Arlington Presbyterian Church owns. ‘My world has gotten so much larger,’ she said.” [New York Times]

YHS Soccer Star Going Pro — “There came a point late in her standout high school career for the Yorktown Patriots that the possibility of someday playing professional soccer might become reality for Lauren Flynn. That indeed occurred in recent days when Flynn was drafted by the expansion Utah Royals of Salt Lake City of the National Women’s Soccer League.” [Gazette Leader]

Summer Camp Registration Starting — “Temps may be chilly, but the heat is on to register for summer camps. They fill up fast in this area, and some have already opened for registration. Trying to get a handle on the vast array of options in and around Arlington? Here are 25 day camps where kids from tots to teens and with all abilities can thrive.” [Arlington Magazine]

Va. Home Sales Down — “Nearly nine in 10 Virginia counties and cities across the commonwealth posted declines in home sales from 2022 to 2023 while prices continued to rise, and those in the industry have hopes that the inventory logjam is beginning to ease. A total of 98,464 properties changed hands across the Old Dominion in 2023… a drop of 24,780 homes, or 20 percent, from 2022.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Monday — Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 46 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 16 to 18 mph and gusts reaching up to 31 mph. As for Monday night, the skies will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of around 31 degrees, while the north wind continues to blow at 6 to 11 mph. [Weather.gov]

