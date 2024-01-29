Morning Notes

Significant APS Grade Policy Update — “Arlington Public Schools in Virginia is updating its grading policy, defining the criteria used to determine whether a student is eligible to retake or revise a major assignment, such as a test, project or essay. Starting Jan. 30, middle and high school students who score below an 80% “must be afforded the opportunity to retake or revise a summative assessment after remediation,” Superintendent Francisco Duran said in a letter to families.” [WTOP]
NYT Profiles Local Affordable Development — “Emma Budway, a 26-year- old autistic woman who is mostly nonverbal, had been living with her parents in Arlington, Va. She longed for her own place, but because she earned little income, she could not afford to move out. So when the opportunity came to move into a two-bedroom apartment in December 2019, she jumped at the chance. Now Ms. Budway lives at Gilliam Place, an affordable housing complex built on property that Arlington Presbyterian Church owns. ‘My world has gotten so much larger,’ she said.” [New York Times]
YHS Soccer Star Going Pro — “There came a point late in her standout high school career for the Yorktown Patriots that the possibility of someday playing professional soccer might become reality for Lauren Flynn. That indeed occurred in recent days when Flynn was drafted by the expansion Utah Royals of Salt Lake City of the National Women’s Soccer League.” [Gazette Leader]
Summer Camp Registration Starting — “Temps may be chilly, but the heat is on to register for summer camps. They fill up fast in this area, and some have already opened for registration. Trying to get a handle on the vast array of options in and around Arlington? Here are 25 day camps where kids from tots to teens and with all abilities can thrive.” [Arlington Magazine]
Va. Home Sales Down — “Nearly nine in 10 Virginia counties and cities across the commonwealth posted declines in home sales from 2022 to 2023 while prices continued to rise, and those in the industry have hopes that the inventory logjam is beginning to ease. A total of 98,464 properties changed hands across the Old Dominion in 2023… a drop of 24,780 homes, or 20 percent, from 2022.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Monday — Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 46 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 16 to 18 mph and gusts reaching up to 31 mph. As for Monday night, the skies will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of around 31 degrees, while the north wind continues to blow at 6 to 11 mph. [Weather.gov]
Today’s Morning Notes are brought to you by coworking provider Industrious. ARLnow has been based in an Industrious office for several years and we love the convenience — you get to focus on your work rather than worrying about brewing your own coffee or keeping the copy machine stocked with paper. Industrious has several Metro-accessible Arlington locations to choose from.
Recent Stories
Arlington’s Board of Zoning Appeals has rejected a neighbor’s attempt to stop two proposed Expanded Housing Option developments in the Alcova Heights neighborhood. An affiliate of local homebuilder Classic Cottages…
Several measures designed to combat Arlington’s persistently high office vacancy rate are slated for discussion next month. On the table are expanded opportunities for shared and offsite parking, as well…
Arlington Del. Adele McClure is quickly making her mark in the Democrat-controlled Virginia legislature just weeks after her inauguration.
On a cold, damp night — and in the midst of the NFC Championship game — more than 3,000 Arlington homes and businesses are in the dark.
Darlings, you’re GORGEOUS, and local DC drag queen Tara Hoot wants to tell you that in person! Help her kickoff Atlas Intersections Festival 2024 at 8pm on February 3rd at Altas Performing Arts Center! A Hoot in the Holler will be a night of stories, songs, and radical emotional availability in her typical inspiration style! It’s an event meant to lift your spirits as you follow her story to “stardom”–from small-town kid to mid-city drag “sensation!” We can’t wait to see you!
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of