Morning Notes

Murder Case Has Arlington Connection — “A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man learned Wednesday he’ll serve nearly 50 years behind bars for murdering a transgender woman… Police arrested Price after he ran onto the tracks inside a Metrorail tunnel in Arlington, Virginia, the day after Ashton’s body was found inside her Suitland apartment. The gun that police said was used in the killing was also found inside the tunnel, which was near the Pentagon City station.” [WTOP]
Quincy Site Considered for Electric Buses — “Speaking at a Jan. 20 hearing on the parcel’s continued use for storing more than two dozen transit buses over the next year, Schwartz dropped a bombshell. The county government’s new operations facility in South Arlington will not be able to house all ART buses if the system converts to an electric fleet, he said. ‘We will have to be looking at other places in the county,’ Schwartz said. ‘This site [on North Quincy Street] could be a potential location.'” [Gazette Leader]
Route 50 Crash on Camera — From Dave Statter: “A crash just after 3 p.m. at Route 50 & Highland. Maybe I’m a gutless chicken, but in 40-plus years of living in Northern Virginia — half of it in Arlington — I don’t ever recall crossing six lanes of Route 50 to get to the street on the other side, unless it was an intersection with a traffic signal. No indication of serious injuries in this collision.” [Twitter]
Local Schools Notch Wrestling Wins — “All three Arlington teams had individual champions at the first Liberty District girls wrestling championships. For the Wakefield Warriors, Nicole Barahona won the title at 107 pounds. She won by pin in the title match of the event at McLean High School. For the Washington-Liberty Generals, Skyla Rene was the champion at the 132 weight class. She won by a major decision in the final. For the Yorktown Patriots, Charlotte Bowman defeated previously undefeated Cameron Millsapps of Wakefield in the 152 championship match by a 3-2 score.” [Gazette Leader]
Rosslyn Retail Space Reconsidered — “In local zoning, urban planners have their concepts in place – until the public has the final say. And apparently the public decided it didn’t want as much retail space at the massive Central Place development in Rosslyn as county officials had imposed. As a result, Arlington County Board members on Jan. 20 approved zoning changes to allow owners of the two-building complex to use spaces on the ground, first and second floors currently designated for retail use for a wider array of options.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Tuesday — Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 44, accompanied by light and variable wind, which will become southeast at 5 to 7 mph during the morning. On Tuesday night, there’s potential for rain and snow between 1am and 4am, followed by a possibility of rain after 4am. The night will be cloudy with a low around 36, and a southeast wind at approximately 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. [Weather.gov]
Michelle Logan and her partner Jenna Burnett celebrated their moving in together and the end of Pride month last July by displaying a rainbow flag in front of their house.
A new burger restaurant with a novel take on contactless service is coming to Cherrydale. A sign for Burger Billy’s Joint has been installed above a ground floor retail space…
Ballston-based human resources startup PerformYard has nabbed a $95 million equity investment from Updata Partners, a D.C.-based growth equity firm.
