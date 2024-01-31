Arlington Pet of the Week: Zuzu the Chow Chow

Meet Zuzu, the Chow Chow from Ballston who is the latest Arlington Pet of the Week!

Zuzu is a beautiful and fluffy 7-year-old boy who loves adventures. You can follow his adventures on Instagram @zuzu.the.chowchow.

His owner had this to say:

Zuzu was adopted at 6 years old, when he was in rough shape and being given up online. He now lives a (well-deserved) very spoiled life with plenty of chicken, treats, pets, and love. Zuzu has typical Chow Chow traits — stubborn yet so cute and has a blue tongue. Outdoors, Zuzu loves chasing squirrels, rats, and rabbits. But indoors, he spends 90% of his day snoring like he pays the bills. No matter how deep the sleep, his selective hearing is always active for the words “treat” and “walk”. His favorite Arlington adventure is Bluemont Junction Park. While Chow Chows are often characterized as aggressive and territorial, Zuzu and many other socialized and well-trained chows are far from the stereotype. Zuzu adores his playdates and is always looking forward to the next meet-up with his furrriends in the ‘Chows of the DMV’ group.

