Here are nine spots to eat, drink and watch the Super Bowl in Arlington

There’s no better pairing than high-caloric food, cold drinks and the Super Bowl.
Spend your Super Bowl Sunday — next Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 — at one (or several) of these local bars and restaurants in Arlington, serving up food and drink specials all game long.
1. Astro Beer Hall
4001 Campbell Avenue, Shirlington
Astro Beer Hall’s Super Bowl special includes a $100 food package for four people, available for both dine-in and take-out. The food package comes with one order of pretzels, one order of mac and cheese bites, one order of loaded nachos, 25 chicken wings or tenders and six doughnuts or cookies.
Visit Astro Beer Hall for both inside and outside dining, a full arcade, signature cocktails, fresh fried doughnuts, 24 beers on draft and plenty of screens for you to cheer on your favorite team.
2. Punch Bowl Social
4238 Wilson Blvd, Ballston
Punch Bowl Social is offering drink specials and a scratch kitchen menu all game long during the Big Game Watch Party. Not interested in the big game? Punch Bowl Social offers other games too, including board games, ping pong, bowling, shuffleboard and more.
3. Clarendon Ballroom
3185 Wilson Blvd, Clarendon
Clarendon Ballroom’s Super Bowl watch party will feature a $25 bottomless Super bowl Buffet Station, an 18,000-watt sound system with game commentary, a 50-foot projector wall, a 20-foot TV Video Wall and all night drink specials, features, and giveaways. There will also be a private “tailgating: sections for reservation and a game area with cornhole, water pong and giant jenga.”
Doors open at 4 p.m. for the pregame party and super happy hour.
4. Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd Street S., Crystal City
Head to Crystal City Sports Pub for a third-level Super Bowl party. Tickets are required and are $60 each. Each ticket includes access to a 18ft video wall, pre-game buffet and a touchdown buffet. Beverages are additional.
5. McNamara’s Pub & Restaurant
567 23rd Street S., Crystal City
McNamara’s Pub and Restaurant is hosting a Super Bowl buffet for $100 per person. Make your reservations quick because spots are limited to 100 tickets. Each ticket includes an open bar, food buffet and prizes.
6. Inca Social
1776 Wilson Blvd, Rosslyn
Spend your Super Bowl Sunday at Inca Social. Grab a bucket of 5 Tecate beers for $25 or indulge in $1 wings, available only at the bar.
7. Open Road Grill
1201 Wilson Blvd, Rosslyn
Nothing says “Super Bowl” better than beer and wings. Specials at Open Road Grill include chicken wings, chicken bites, chicken tenders and pizza, plus rubs and sauces.
8. Taco Rock
1501 Wilson Blvd, Rosslyn
Super Bowl specials at Taco Rock come in the form of platters. The Super Party Platter is $60 and comes with 12 traditional tacos (choose two types) and comes with rice, beans, and regular chips with salsa and guacamole.
Additional Super Bowl specials include 12 flaming crusted poppers for $20, six flaming crusted poppers for $10, and margarita pitchers for $25.
9. Texas Jack’s Barbecue
2761 Washington Blvd, Lyon Park
Texas Jack’s Barbecue specials feature pick-up options including brisket, ribs and smoked wings. Place your order and select pick-up to secure your Super Bowl meal.
Most any restaurant with a TV will be showing the big game, so the above represents just a sampling of where one could watch the Super Bowl in Arlington. Have any other go-to destinations? Let us know your favorite place in the comments.
Photo (top) by Dave Adamson on Unsplash
