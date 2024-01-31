NEW: Long-time local grocery store to close next month

The anchor of the Lyon Village Shopping Center will close in a month.
The Giant supermarket at 3115 Langston Blvd will close on Thursday, Feb. 29, the regional grocery chain confirmed in a statement to ARLnow.
“In the normal course of evaluating our business and local trade areas, we determined that we can adequately serve this community through several other nearby Giant Food locations as well as our online services Giant Pickup and delivery,” the company said. “While closing this location, we remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and providing them the best service.”
“We want to express our sincere gratitude to the Arlington community for their support over the 60 years that Giant Food has been a part of this neighborhood, and we look forward to welcoming our shoppers at our other local Giant Food locations,” the statement continues. “We appreciate the work our store associates have done to serve this community, and all associates from the… store are being offered the opportunity to transfer to other Giant locations. We are committed to supporting our employees through this transition and ensuring that they have continued opportunities within our company.”
So far, no store closing signs have been put up at the location, though word of the closing has started to spread via social media.
It is not immediately clear what might replace Giant as the anchor of the shopping center, which counts CVS, The Italian Store, Starbucks and Big Wheel Bikes among other retail tenants.
A recently approved Arlington County planning document, however, suggests that redevelopment is likely to eventually come to the strip mall at the busy intersection of Langston Blvd and Spout Run Parkway.
The Langston Boulevard Area Plan, adopted by the Arlington County Board in November, designates the site as an “activity hub” that could support a mixed-use redevelopment with 12-15 story apartment buildings.
In the more immediate future, the shopping center will soon host a Cold Stone Creamery ice cream shop in a standalone building closer to Langston Blvd.
