Morning Notes

Reminder: ACFD Helicopter Drill — “On Feb 1, the ACFD will host a joint training exercise beginning at 8 am in the 2800 BLK of S. Taylor St. The exercise will include the landing of 2 helicopters as part of a mobility drill. The drill is expected to last 15 – 20 minutes.” [Twitter]

Forums on ‘Deer Management’ — “The Arlington County government will host two online forums on the controversial topic of deer management. The programs, which will follow the same format, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8 at noon and on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.” [Gazette Leader]

Arlington Student on Local TV — “Marymount Communication student Luca Gomez was featured on @fox5dc’s DMV Zone yesterday! The sophomore touched on his sports broadcasting experiences at Marymount and his work with the University’s student newspaper, The Banner.” [Twitter, Fox 5]

Bag Tax Generating Steady Revenue — “The Arlington County government’s revenues from single-use plastic bags remains on track during fiscal 2024 to approximate the total received in fiscal 2023. In fiscal 2023 – which ended last June – the county government received just over $340,000 for its share of bag-tax revenue, Treasurer Carla de la Pava told the GazetteLeader. So far in fiscal 2024, the county government’s share has amounted to about $182,000.” [Gazette Leader]

Chamber Holds 100th Anniversary Gala — “The Arlington Chamber of Commerce turned the page on its first century and began moving into its second at the organization’s 100th annual Arlington Business Gala. Held Jan. 27 at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City, the event attracted more than 320 members of the region’s business and civic communities.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s February — Expect a mostly sunny day with temperatures up to 53°F and gentle southwest winds blowing at 5-8 mph. As night falls, skies will turn mostly cloudy, and the temperature will drop to 41°F. [Weather.gov]