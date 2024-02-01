Morning Notes

Reminder: ACFD Helicopter Drill — “On Feb 1, the ACFD will host a joint training exercise beginning at 8 am in the 2800 BLK of S. Taylor St. The exercise will include the landing of 2 helicopters as part of a mobility drill. The drill is expected to last 15 – 20 minutes.” [Twitter]
Forums on ‘Deer Management’ — “The Arlington County government will host two online forums on the controversial topic of deer management. The programs, which will follow the same format, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8 at noon and on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.” [Gazette Leader]
Arlington Student on Local TV — “Marymount Communication student Luca Gomez was featured on @fox5dc’s DMV Zone yesterday! The sophomore touched on his sports broadcasting experiences at Marymount and his work with the University’s student newspaper, The Banner.” [Twitter, Fox 5]
Bag Tax Generating Steady Revenue — “The Arlington County government’s revenues from single-use plastic bags remains on track during fiscal 2024 to approximate the total received in fiscal 2023. In fiscal 2023 – which ended last June – the county government received just over $340,000 for its share of bag-tax revenue, Treasurer Carla de la Pava told the GazetteLeader. So far in fiscal 2024, the county government’s share has amounted to about $182,000.” [Gazette Leader]
Chamber Holds 100th Anniversary Gala — “The Arlington Chamber of Commerce turned the page on its first century and began moving into its second at the organization’s 100th annual Arlington Business Gala. Held Jan. 27 at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City, the event attracted more than 320 members of the region’s business and civic communities.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s February — Expect a mostly sunny day with temperatures up to 53°F and gentle southwest winds blowing at 5-8 mph. As night falls, skies will turn mostly cloudy, and the temperature will drop to 41°F. [Weather.gov]
Young Arlington politicos across the political divide are closely watching Donald Trump’s presidential bid and its potential effect on voter turnout this cycle.
Meet Zuzu, the Chow Chow from Ballston who is the latest Arlington Pet of the Week! Zuzu is a beautiful and fluffy 7-year-old boy who loves adventures. You can follow…
The anchor of the Lyon Village Shopping Center will close in a month.
Peace in Gaza: Prayer Liturgy and Community Discussion for Peace in Arlington VA, Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 AM
Prayer, liturgy, and community discussion for peace in Gaza, an immediate cease fire and resumption of humanitarian aid will be hosted by Nova Catholic Community. The focus will be Pope Francis’ call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, resumption of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, and peace talks for a lasting and just peace for all people in the region.
Discussion will follow at Noon on US military role in the conflict and appropriate steps the US should take to foster peace and rebuilding. Light lunch served.
People of all faiths and spiritual practices are welcome. One can attend in person or by zoom. Free and open to all. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] and a zoom link will be sent.
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of