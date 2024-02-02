Make a difference with your New Year’s resolution

How are your resolutions going?

A quick Google search for “Top New Year’s Resolutions” returns searches on health, finances, travel and living sustainably.

If you’ve already used a cheat day, skipped the gym and are left staring at the self-help books you bought a couple weeks ago, you’re not alone. But maybe it’s not that you are bad at resolutions… maybe you just need to make a different resolution — one that not only includes that self-improvement we’re looking for, but also the reward of contributing to your community through service.

The volunteers with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue invite you to join them in serving your neighbors by becoming a first responder (EMT, firefighter) or administrative support member at one of 12 volunteer stations in Fairfax County.

Volunteers serve alongside career staff who work 24/7, 365 days, responding to 911 calls for fires, car accidents, health emergencies and more. Volunteers also help with stand-by opportunities such as 5Ks, high school sports contests and community special events; assist with prolonged responses due to size, scale, weather, etc.; and help educate families about fire safety in their home.

No previous experience is necessary — training and equipment is provided.

Volunteers should be ready to:

Learn and train

Dedicate their time to practicing and improving their skills

Contributing to their local fire station, which are all incorporated 501(c)(3) organizations

There is a rush when responding to an incident with “lights and sirens” in your apparatus. There is the challenge of responding to difficult situations with skills you have learned and teammates you must work with. And there is the reward of helping someone on what may be their absolute worst day — because you are among the first to respond.

This year, please consider giving back to the community through service. And if helping others through emergency response sounds like an opportunity you’d like to learn more about, please watch our latest video, learn about our requirements and find a station near you at www.JoinFairfaxFire.org.