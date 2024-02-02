Make a difference with your New Year’s resolution

How are your resolutions going?
A quick Google search for “Top New Year’s Resolutions” returns searches on health, finances, travel and living sustainably.
If you’ve already used a cheat day, skipped the gym and are left staring at the self-help books you bought a couple weeks ago, you’re not alone. But maybe it’s not that you are bad at resolutions… maybe you just need to make a different resolution — one that not only includes that self-improvement we’re looking for, but also the reward of contributing to your community through service.
The volunteers with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue invite you to join them in serving your neighbors by becoming a first responder (EMT, firefighter) or administrative support member at one of 12 volunteer stations in Fairfax County.
Volunteers serve alongside career staff who work 24/7, 365 days, responding to 911 calls for fires, car accidents, health emergencies and more. Volunteers also help with stand-by opportunities such as 5Ks, high school sports contests and community special events; assist with prolonged responses due to size, scale, weather, etc.; and help educate families about fire safety in their home.
No previous experience is necessary — training and equipment is provided.
Volunteers should be ready to:
- Learn and train
- Dedicate their time to practicing and improving their skills
- Contributing to their local fire station, which are all incorporated 501(c)(3) organizations
There is a rush when responding to an incident with “lights and sirens” in your apparatus. There is the challenge of responding to difficult situations with skills you have learned and teammates you must work with. And there is the reward of helping someone on what may be their absolute worst day — because you are among the first to respond.
This year, please consider giving back to the community through service. And if helping others through emergency response sounds like an opportunity you’d like to learn more about, please watch our latest video, learn about our requirements and find a station near you at www.JoinFairfaxFire.org.
Recent Stories
Vitality Bowls in Rosslyn has closed its doors after nearly eight years. In 2016, a franchise location of the California-based superfood café opened in Rosslyn on the ground floor of…
The CVS Pharmacy at the Ballston Target is closing.
Amid closures at The Crossing Clarendon, a few other retail shake-ups may be coming to the shopping center. Florida-based Regency Centers recently ended leases for menswear clothier Jos. A Bank…
Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his stump at Gobbler’s Knob this morning and did not see his shadow — thus predicting an early spring. The annual Feb. 2 ritual has been…
Encore Stage & Studio camps are making a dramatic entrance this summer! Programs for ages 3 – 15 years run June 17 through August 23, 2024 at multiple locations in Arlington and Alexandria. Encore’s camps provide a fun and safe environment for children to explore theatre arts.
Families can save big by planning ahead! Our early bird sale is extended through Sunday, February 4. Enrollment can be made through our website: www.encorestage.org.
“This is our biggest summer yet! Jam-packed with new locations, favorite camp themes and great show titles.” says Sara Duke, Executive Director. “Summer enrichment helps children foster self confidence and a sense of belonging.” Camp titles include Matilda, Broadway Kids, Summer Nights Live, and Crowns and Castles.
In addition to summer camps, Encore is delighted to bring back its popular Presidents’ Day Taste of Hamilton Workshop for grades 3-8 and a la carte spring break camp for grades K-5 on March 25-29, Visit at www.encorestage.org or call (703) 548-1154 to learn more.
Our summer camp schedule is up! It’s a great time to plan ahead and sign up. Your kids will love the variety of art projects and the fun teachers at Art House 7. Among our themes: Clay Sculpture and “Green” Sculpture; Animals Around the World; Painting; Drawing; Printmaking; Arts & Crafts; Jewelry.
Art House 7 is located on Langston Blvd. near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. We have an ample 2-story studio, and plenty of free parking.
Weekly camps at Art House 7
– Starting June 17
– Morning and afternoon camps, 2 to 3 hours
– Ages 5-13
5537 Langston Blvd., Arlington VA 22207
How to Start & Grow Your Dream Business Workshop &…
January is National Mentoring Month! Join us for an afternoon of mentoring and networking hosted by Rubi Women Network! *Do you need guidance during your entrepreneurial journey? *Do you have a business idea but don’t know where to start? *Do
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently