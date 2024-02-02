Morning Notes

Arlington’s AI 911 System — “Arlington County decided to go high tech to take some of that stress off employees. Arlington County is one of the first 911 call centers in the country, and the first in the northeast, to use artificial intelligence to handle non-emergency calls using a system called Amazon Connect.” [WUSA 9]

‘Women of Vision’ Nominations Open — “Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 16 for the 2024 Women of Vision Awards, sponsored by the Arlington Commission on the Status of Women. ‘These awards honor women for their accomplishments and contributions to improving the lives and opportunities for Arlington residents especially women,’ the county-government advisory body said in putting out a call for nominees.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Friday — There is a 20% chance of brief showers before 1pm, followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 49 degrees. Winds will come from the north at 6-14 mph, gusting up to 21 mph. Friday night, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low of around 31 degrees and a 10 mph north wind. [Weather.gov]