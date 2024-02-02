Morning Notes

Arlington’s AI 911 System — “Arlington County decided to go high tech to take some of that stress off employees. Arlington County is one of the first 911 call centers in the country, and the first in the northeast, to use artificial intelligence to handle non-emergency calls using a system called Amazon Connect.” [WUSA 9]
‘Women of Vision’ Nominations Open — “Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 16 for the 2024 Women of Vision Awards, sponsored by the Arlington Commission on the Status of Women. ‘These awards honor women for their accomplishments and contributions to improving the lives and opportunities for Arlington residents especially women,’ the county-government advisory body said in putting out a call for nominees.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Friday — There is a 20% chance of brief showers before 1pm, followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 49 degrees. Winds will come from the north at 6-14 mph, gusting up to 21 mph. Friday night, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low of around 31 degrees and a 10 mph north wind. [Weather.gov]
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Rosa Mexicano’s Arlington outpost closed its doors today, after opening a little over a year ago in Pentagon City. An employee confirmed the closure of the restaurant to ARLnow, citing…
A look at the most and least expensive single-family homes sold in Arlington last month, January 2024.
Black History Month starts today and events are planned throughout the month in Arlington to honor the history and achievements of African Americans past and the present.
Our summer camp schedule is up! It’s a great time to plan ahead and sign up. Your kids will love the variety of art projects and the fun teachers at Art House 7. Among our themes: Clay Sculpture and “Green” Sculpture; Animals Around the World; Painting; Drawing; Printmaking; Arts & Crafts; Jewelry.
Art House 7 is located on Langston Blvd. near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. We have an ample 2-story studio, and plenty of free parking.
Weekly camps at Art House 7
– Starting June 17
– Morning and afternoon camps, 2 to 3 hours
– Ages 5-13
5537 Langston Blvd., Arlington VA 22207
Peace in Gaza: Prayer Liturgy and Community Discussion for Peace in Arlington VA, Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 AM
Prayer, liturgy, and community discussion for peace in Gaza, an immediate cease fire and resumption of humanitarian aid will be hosted by Nova Catholic Community. The focus will be Pope Francis’ call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, resumption of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, and peace talks for a lasting and just peace for all people in the region.
Discussion will follow at Noon on US military role in the conflict and appropriate steps the US should take to foster peace and rebuilding. Light lunch served.
People of all faiths and spiritual practices are welcome. One can attend in person or by zoom. Free and open to all. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] and a zoom link will be sent.
How to Start & Grow Your Dream Business Workshop &…
January is National Mentoring Month! Join us for an afternoon of mentoring and networking hosted by Rubi Women Network! *Do you need guidance during your entrepreneurial journey? *Do you have a business idea but don’t know where to start? *Do
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently