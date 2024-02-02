Obituary: Lowell Arnold Larson (1941-2024)

Lowell Arnold Larson (Age 82)
Memorial service info
Lowell passed away peacefully at his home in Seattle, WA after a short battle with cancer.
Lowell was born and raised on a family farm outside of Stratford, Iowa, the second of 7 siblings.
Lowell graduated in 1963 from Iowa State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then moved to Washington, DC to begin a job at the US patent office where he worked until his retirement in 2007 after almost 44 years.
While living in Washington, DC, Lowell met Shirley Buginnis and they married on December 15, 1973. They purchased a modest house in 1974 in Arlington, Virginia where they raised two children. They moved to Seattle, WA in 2018 to spend more time with their adult children and grandchildren.
Lowell was a kind and peaceful man, a loving father and a devoted husband. Lowell is preceded in death by his parents Eileen and Arnie, brothers Bill and Roger. Lowell leaves behind wife Shirley, adult children Arnie Larson (Amanda Goodin) and Susie Walson (Matthew), 4 grandchildren; Juniper, Izzy, Toma and Sofia, and 4 siblings; Ellen, John, Dan and Phillip.
A Private Family burial will be held on February 12th in Seattle, WA.
An open Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 13th at 3:00pm at
Trinity United Methodist Church
8500 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Arlington Food Assistance Center, where Lowell volunteered with his church for decades. https://afac.org/
Recent Stories
You can celebrate the Year of the Dragon this month at a handful of Lunar New Year celebrations across Arlington. In East and Central Asian cultures, the Lunar New Year…
Vitality Bowls in Rosslyn has closed its doors after nearly eight years. In 2016, a franchise location of the California-based superfood café opened in Rosslyn on the ground floor of…
How are your resolutions going? A quick Google search for “Top New Year’s Resolutions” returns searches on health, finances, travel and living sustainably. If you’ve already used a cheat day,…
The CVS Pharmacy at the Ballston Target is closing.
Encore Stage & Studio camps are making a dramatic entrance this summer! Programs for ages 3 – 15 years run June 17 through August 23, 2024 at multiple locations in Arlington and Alexandria. Encore’s camps provide a fun and safe environment for children to explore theatre arts.
Families can save big by planning ahead! Our early bird sale is extended through Sunday, February 4. Enrollment can be made through our website: www.encorestage.org.
“This is our biggest summer yet! Jam-packed with new locations, favorite camp themes and great show titles.” says Sara Duke, Executive Director. “Summer enrichment helps children foster self confidence and a sense of belonging.” Camp titles include Matilda, Broadway Kids, Summer Nights Live, and Crowns and Castles.
In addition to summer camps, Encore is delighted to bring back its popular Presidents’ Day Taste of Hamilton Workshop for grades 3-8 and a la carte spring break camp for grades K-5 on March 25-29, Visit at www.encorestage.org or call (703) 548-1154 to learn more.
Our summer camp schedule is up! It’s a great time to plan ahead and sign up. Your kids will love the variety of art projects and the fun teachers at Art House 7. Among our themes: Clay Sculpture and “Green” Sculpture; Animals Around the World; Painting; Drawing; Printmaking; Arts & Crafts; Jewelry.
Art House 7 is located on Langston Blvd. near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. We have an ample 2-story studio, and plenty of free parking.
Weekly camps at Art House 7
– Starting June 17
– Morning and afternoon camps, 2 to 3 hours
– Ages 5-13
5537 Langston Blvd., Arlington VA 22207
How to Start & Grow Your Dream Business Workshop &…
January is National Mentoring Month! Join us for an afternoon of mentoring and networking hosted by Rubi Women Network! *Do you need guidance during your entrepreneurial journey? *Do you have a business idea but don’t know where to start? *Do
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently