Obituary: Lowell Arnold Larson (1941-2024)

Lowell Arnold Larson (Age 82)

Memorial service info

Lowell passed away peacefully at his home in Seattle, WA after a short battle with cancer.

Lowell was born and raised on a family farm outside of Stratford, Iowa, the second of 7 siblings.

Lowell graduated in 1963 from Iowa State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then moved to Washington, DC to begin a job at the US patent office where he worked until his retirement in 2007 after almost 44 years.

While living in Washington, DC, Lowell met Shirley Buginnis and they married on December 15, 1973. They purchased a modest house in 1974 in Arlington, Virginia where they raised two children. They moved to Seattle, WA in 2018 to spend more time with their adult children and grandchildren.

Lowell was a kind and peaceful man, a loving father and a devoted husband. Lowell is preceded in death by his parents Eileen and Arnie, brothers Bill and Roger. Lowell leaves behind wife Shirley, adult children Arnie Larson (Amanda Goodin) and Susie Walson (Matthew), 4 grandchildren; Juniper, Izzy, Toma and Sofia, and 4 siblings; Ellen, John, Dan and Phillip.

A Private Family burial will be held on February 12th in Seattle, WA.

An open Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 13th at 3:00pm at

Trinity United Methodist Church

8500 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Arlington Food Assistance Center, where Lowell volunteered with his church for decades. https://afac.org/

>> Donation link