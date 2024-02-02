The Ballston Target will lose its CVS this month as part of D.C.-area closures

The CVS Pharmacy inside the Target in Ballston is closing.

The pharmacy’s last pick-up date is Friday, Feb. 16, according to signage posted at a checkout desk inside the store at 740 N. Glebe Road. All prescriptions will be automatically moved to a different location.

“We’ll be doing the transferring so if you have an alternative pharmacy you [prefer], let us know,” one sign says.

The CVS at the Ballston Quarter mall (4238 Wilson Blvd), a four-minute walk away, will remain open.

This is one of several CVS closures happening in the D.C. area in February and March.

The company announced last month that it will be shutting down at least three locations inside D.C. Target stores. Pharmacies in Ivy City, Tenleytown and Shepherd Park will all close their doors between Feb. 29 and March 14.

Last week, the company said a standalone CVS in Columbia Heights will be closing, as well.

A CVS spokesperson told the Washington Business Journal on Monday that she had “nothing to share at this time” concerning possible closures at Target stores in Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The region’s thinning ranks of pharmacies are part of a nationwide strategy shift, CVS told another local news outlet.

“The closures are part of our plan to realign our national retail footprint and reduce store and pharmacy density and are based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure we have the right pharmacy format in the right locations for patients,” the company said in a statement.

The Target in Ballston opened in 2020 and is one of three Targets in Arlington, including another smaller-format store in Rosslyn and a store in Pentagon City that opened in 2022.