BREAKING: Large police and fire dept. response for ‘suspicious vehicle’ at Crystal City office building

Arlington County’s bomb squad is investigating a “suspicious vehicle” at a Crystal City office building.
The Saturday evening incident has prompted a massive police and fire department response to the building at 2231 Crystal Drive. It started as some sort of a police investigation around 4 p.m. and escalated to include all available ACPD units and the ACFD bomb squad around 6 p.m.
The bomb squad response was expanded around 6:45 p.m.
In a social media post, Arlington County police said they’re investigating “a suspicious vehicle in a parking garage” and the building has been evacuated. Crystal Drive, meanwhile, is closed in the area.
ACPD and @ArlingtonVaFD are investigating a suspicious vehicle in a parking garage in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive. As a precaution during the ongoing investigation, police have evacuated the building and implemented road closures in the area. Expect continued police activity. pic.twitter.com/cQQCQ6z2FF
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) February 3, 2024
— TheNateAbraham (@N8abraham) February 3, 2024
