Andy’s Pizza set to replace former Virginia Square deli

A D.C.-area pizza shop known for its pepperoni cups and specialty slices appears to be opening in Virginia Square.

Andy’s Pizza will replace the now-closed Ballston Place Gourmet, a local deli operated by the Chang family since 2004. It sold everything from wine and local beer to breakfast platters, Korean bibimbap, condiments and microwave popcorn.

A commercial electric permit posted on the window of the former deli at 901 N. Pollard Street was issued on Jan. 12. The storefront is largely vacant with the exception of some bare equipment and furnishings.

Neither the permit holder nor the property owner have responded to requests for comment, but a Virginia filing for “Andys Pizza Pollard St LLC,” filed last July, is consistent with LLC filings for other Andy’s Pizza locations in Virginia.

The forthcoming pizzeria joins eight existing Andy’s Pizza locations: five in D.C., one in Maryland, and two in Virginia — at Tysons Galleria and in Old Town Alexandria.

It is unclear when Ballston Place Gourmet shuttered but it could have been upwards of one year ago, per a social media post.

Hat tip to several tipsters