Andy’s Pizza set to replace former Virginia Square deli

A D.C.-area pizza shop known for its pepperoni cups and specialty slices appears to be opening in Virginia Square.
Andy’s Pizza will replace the now-closed Ballston Place Gourmet, a local deli operated by the Chang family since 2004. It sold everything from wine and local beer to breakfast platters, Korean bibimbap, condiments and microwave popcorn.
A commercial electric permit posted on the window of the former deli at 901 N. Pollard Street was issued on Jan. 12. The storefront is largely vacant with the exception of some bare equipment and furnishings.
Neither the permit holder nor the property owner have responded to requests for comment, but a Virginia filing for “Andys Pizza Pollard St LLC,” filed last July, is consistent with LLC filings for other Andy’s Pizza locations in Virginia.
The forthcoming pizzeria joins eight existing Andy’s Pizza locations: five in D.C., one in Maryland, and two in Virginia — at Tysons Galleria and in Old Town Alexandria.
It is unclear when Ballston Place Gourmet shuttered but it could have been upwards of one year ago, per a social media post.
Hat tip to several tipsters
Recent Stories
With Arlington summer camp registration approaching, the county is implementing caps on waitlists aimed at managing families’ expectations.
Tattoo lovers from all over are expected to gather in Arlington next weekend for the DC Tattoo Expo. The 13th annual event, beginning on Friday, Feb. 16, has been “completely…
Preservation Bill Advances — “A measure aimed at giving the public more ability to delay and perhaps prevent demolition of properties that are being considered for historic designation has cleared…
Update at 7:50 p.m. — The bomb squad has given the “all clear,” per scanner traffic, and units have started leaving the scene. FINAL: The investigation determined there was no…
Are you looking to work on health and fitness from the comfort of your own home?
Skip the big box gym and try out our in-home personal training service. We bring the gym to you so that you can save time and avoid the hassle of going the the crowded gym.
We bring all the equipment you need for a solid workout and if you have a community gym we can use that too.
We offer programs that will help with weight loss, strength, flexibility, more energy and overall feeling better.
Encore Stage & Studio camps are making a dramatic entrance this summer! Programs for ages 3 – 15 years run June 17 through August 23, 2024 at multiple locations in Arlington and Alexandria. Encore’s camps provide a fun and safe environment for children to explore theatre arts.
Families can save big by planning ahead! Our early bird sale is extended through Sunday, February 4. Enrollment can be made through our website: www.encorestage.org.
“This is our biggest summer yet! Jam-packed with new locations, favorite camp themes and great show titles.” says Sara Duke, Executive Director. “Summer enrichment helps children foster self confidence and a sense of belonging.” Camp titles include Matilda, Broadway Kids, Summer Nights Live, and Crowns and Castles.
In addition to summer camps, Encore is delighted to bring back its popular Presidents’ Day Taste of Hamilton Workshop for grades 3-8 and a la carte spring break camp for grades K-5 on March 25-29, Visit at www.encorestage.org or call (703) 548-1154 to learn more.
How to Start & Grow Your Dream Business Workshop &…
January is National Mentoring Month! Join us for an afternoon of mentoring and networking hosted by Rubi Women Network! *Do you need guidance during your entrepreneurial journey? *Do you have a business idea but don’t know where to start? *Do
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently