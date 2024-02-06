Morning Notes

Arlington Tops ‘Hardest-Working’ List — “Coworking Cafe’s list of the hardest-working cities, based on a combination of factors, puts Arlington, Virginia at the top of the list. Alexandria ranks No. 2. Its report, which ranks cities on work, productivity and efficiency, notes Arlington has the highest average weekly work hours, at 41 hours a week.” [WTOP]
Arlington Apartments Remain Pricey — “Despite a small dip month-over-month, median rental rates in the county were sixth highest among the 100 urban areas monitored by Apartment List. Over the preceding year, Arlington rents grew 5.9 percent, better than across the D.C. region (up 3.2%), statewide (up 3.6%) and nationally (down 1%).” [Gazette Leader]
We Like Bikes — “The League of American Bicyclists has recognized Arlington County as a Gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC). This marks the first time Arlington has received a Gold-level BFC status, an honor that recognizes the County for a commitment to building quality biking infrastructure as part of its transportation network and implementing programs that help all riders feel welcomed and encouraged.” [Arlington County]
Dem Touts Vihstadt Endorsement — “Will it be a net plus or a net minus for a candidate in the Arlington County Board Democratic primary to be touting endorsement by a former County Board member who beat Democrats, twice, a decade ago? Natalie Roy, who is competing in the June primary, believes it’s a positive to have, and publicize, the endorsement of John Vihstadt.” [Gazette Leader]
Donut Driver Dashes for District — From Dave Statter: “An @ArlingtonVaPD officer tried to stop the Cadillac sedan doing burnouts on Columbia Pike at multiple intersections. The driver didn’t stop and sped off. Like most departments in the area, ACPD doesn’t chase for traffic charges. But they did catch up with the Caddy parked in the gore on I-395N at the express lanes split. Of course, they ran off again and into DC.” [Twitter]
Metro Budget Woes Ease — “Metro is likely to escape extreme cuts that would have decimated the region’s public transportation after D.C., Maryland and Virginia leaders vowed to make up nearly half a billion dollars of the transit system’s budget shortfall… Metro will need to take significant steps to close its remaining budget gap, Metro officials said Monday. Those include general fare increases of 12.5 percent for both Metrorail and Metrobus.” [Washington Post]
Snowmageddon Anniversary — From the National Weather Service: “14 years ago today (February 5-6, 2010), Snowmageddon began A strong Nor’easter brought blizzard conditions & record amounts of snow. Totals were greater than 20″ across northern Virginia & Maryland (Dulles measured 32.4″).” [Twitter]
It’s Tuesday — Expect sunny skies and a high of around 47 degrees, accompanied by a northeast wind at 7 to 9 mph. In the evening, clear conditions will continue, with the temperature dropping to around 29 degrees. [Weather.gov]
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let's take a look back at today's stories and a look forward to tomorrow's event calendar.
Craft beer and whiskey bar Rebellion on the Pike is closing. The bar at 2900 Columbia Pike opened in April 2019. In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, Rebellion blamed economic…
There will be several Black History Month events held throughout Arlington this month.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with “simulated masturbation” after an incident in Rosslyn. Police responded to the area of Langston Boulevard and N. Oak Street shortly after…
