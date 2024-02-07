Fuse at Mason Square will be George Mason University’s next big innovation

George Mason University’s new Fuse at Mason Square in Arlington, is poised to become a 345,000-square-foot collaborative and digital innovation space in the heart of the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor.
“As Mason expands in Arlington, Fairfax, and Prince William counties, Fuse is a groundbreaking project that is redefining the modern university’s role in catalyzing business and talent growth in the region,” says Liza Wilson Durant, Mason’s associate provost for strategic initiatives and community. “With it, we are one step closer to having a destination to collaborate with partners on development of new technologies.”
Tenant occupancy is scheduled to begin in August 2024. Once open, Fuse at Mason Square will transform the innovation landscape in the region, with opportunities for students, researchers, and commercial partners to be part of an immersive atmosphere of ideation and innovation.
The opening of the building aligns with Mason’s mission of propelling Northern Virginia’s transition into a global technology hub. Fuse will also expand research opportunities at Mason, which is already classified as a top research institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
“Fuse will hit the mark on so many levels,” Wilson Durant says. “It will be at the nexus of all Mason does in digital innovation.”
Recent Stories
Lee’s Sandwiches, which bills itself as the “World’s Largest Bánh Mì Chain,” has temporarily closed its doors in Ballston but may reopen under new ownership. The Ballston location at 801…
Attention! Applications are open for round two for the Catalyst Grant Program which helps funding for early-stage technology startups.
The facade of the new 36-story Hilton in Rosslyn is nearing completion, but the building developer says the hotel is still years away from welcoming its first guests.
Arlington has plenty of dimly lit, romantic restaurants and charming, cozy local spots suitable for a date night. Whether you’re hoping to share a bowl of noodles “Lady and the…
