Fuse at Mason Square will be George Mason University’s next big innovation

George Mason University’s new Fuse at Mason Square in Arlington, is poised to become a 345,000-square-foot collaborative and digital innovation space in the heart of the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor.

“As Mason expands in Arlington, Fairfax, and Prince William counties, Fuse is a groundbreaking project that is redefining the modern university’s role in catalyzing business and talent growth in the region,” says Liza Wilson Durant, Mason’s associate provost for strategic initiatives and community. “With it, we are one step closer to having a destination to collaborate with partners on development of new technologies.”

Tenant occupancy is scheduled to begin in August 2024. Once open, Fuse at Mason Square will transform the innovation landscape in the region, with opportunities for students, researchers, and commercial partners to be part of an immersive atmosphere of ideation and innovation.

The opening of the building aligns with Mason’s mission of propelling Northern Virginia’s transition into a global technology hub. Fuse will also expand research opportunities at Mason, which is already classified as a top research institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

“Fuse will hit the mark on so many levels,” Wilson Durant says. “It will be at the nexus of all Mason does in digital innovation.”