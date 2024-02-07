Morning Notes

Arlington Lottery Winner — “A truck driver from Arlington was driving through Texas when he discovered that he had the winning numbers in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle and won $1 million… Meharena purchased his winning ticket #485284 at the Harris Teeter at 950 South George Mason Drive.” [Patch]

HVAC Issue at Elementary School — From Arlington Public Schools: “Innovation Elementary School will be closed today, Tue, Feb. 6, 2024, due to no heat in the building. Maintenance staff are working to repair the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system as quickly as possible.” [Twitter]

Exec of Ballston Company Honored — “An executive from Arlington was among the 17 distinguished leaders named 2024 Virginia Black Business Leaders by Virginia Business. Choosing from a pool of 60 executives who were nominated by readers and last year’s honorees, Virginia Business editors scored the nominees on overall achievement, community impact, and mentorship.” [Patch]

Green Valley Leader Profiled — “Portia Clark is a lifelong Arlingtonian and active community member in her home neighborhood of Green Valley. She is the president of the Green Valley Association, the Executive Director of Arm & Arm, a non-profit organization committed to helping returning citizens from incarceration and veterans, and the founder of… a non-profit focused on creating programs that benefit local youth, parents and seniors.” [Arlington Convention and Visitors Service]

Trolley Signs Pop Up on the Pike — Following County Board Chair Libby Garvey’s announcement that she will not be seeking reelection, signs have been spotted along Columbia Pike with the words: ‘Gibby’s Gone… Trolly Time.'” [Twitter]

House Renovation Highlighted — “During the pandemic lockdown… the 1,188-square-foot house, originally built in 1967, felt too small for their family of four. They turned to Alair Homes Arlington to transform their little starter home into a modern farmhouse with clean lines, lots of sunlight and room to move. Now roughly 3,100 square feet, it includes his and her home offices, a rooftop deck and plenty of thoughtfully designed storage space.” [Arlington Magazine]

FBI Citizens Academy Apps Open — “Applications are now available online for the Washington Field Office’s (WFO) 2024 Citizens Academy, to be held May 1 to June 5 at the office’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.” [Press Release]

It’s Wednesday — Expect bright sunshine and a high of 48 degrees accompanied by a gentle 3 to 6 mph north wind. As for Wednesday night, the skies will be mainly clear, and the temperature will dip to around 31 degrees. [Weather.gov]