Adoptable Pet of the Week: Katniss

Give a warm welcome to Katniss, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

This beautiful girl is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. Her adoption fees have also been paid!

Her foster family had a few words to say about Katniss:

Her absolute favorite activity is sleeping in our lap as we watch TV on the couch. Katniss knows when I am heading to watch TV and will wait patiently until I have settled in and have a blanket on top of my outstretched legs. She will then jump up, do a bit of “kneading” and then settle in. This is a perfect time to pet her a little and scratch her ears. She also likes to sit in between us and our computers while we work, and generally keep an eye on what we’re up to! Her second favorite activity is “stalking” birds and squirrels from her perch by the window and chattering at them willing them to come closer. Katniss also trills happily when she knows it is food time — loves her Friskies!

Katniss must be a match for you! Don’t be shy to “volunteer” to make this girl the newest addition to your home. Read her complete profile to learn more!

