Morning Notes

Arlington May Get Another Big HQ — “CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is expected to move its headquarters to Rosslyn, consolidating its presence in Virginia and dealing another blow to downtown D.C. The real estate data giant, which has steadily grown its Virginia operations — most notably in Richmond — even while maintaining its official headquarters in the District, is near a deal to acquire the Central Place office tower in Arlington from JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS), according to sources familiar with those negotiations.” [Washington Business Journal]

Feds Helping with Homelessness — “The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded more than $3 million in competitive funding to Arlington County’s Continuum of Care (CoC) for Homelessness.” [Arlington County]

Local News Bill Will Wait — “An effort by an Arlington legislator to aid the commonwealth’s struggling local-news industry will have to wait until 2025 for full consideration in Richmond. Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Alexandria) for several years has floated the idea of taking two steps to help outlets that provide news in various formats (print, online, television and radio) in Virginia.” [Gazette Leader]

Local Chef’s Louisiana Recipe — “February is Mardi Gras month… If you’re celebrating the season at home (we suggest a large gathering of friends and family, as Louisianans do), it’s good to have a flavorful dish on hand that evokes the rich flavors of the Pelican State — and a good place to start is with a crowd-pleasing jambalaya. Chef David Guas is the person to ask for a foolproof recipe — the chef and owner of Arlington’s Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery has been making the classic dish since he was 10 years old, he says.” [Northern Virginia Magazine]

Local Lawmakers Skeptical of Casino — “It’s on hold until 2025 – if it isn’t quietly killed off before that – but a measure to bring a gambling casino to Tysons potentially could have to do without the support of Arlington’s state senators if and when it is brought back up for consideration. Both state Sens. Barbara Favola and Adam Ebbin, who sit on the committee that heard and then deferred the proposal, raised concerns about various facets of the plan.” [Gazette Leader]

Strong Season for Wakefield Hoops — “With victories over the Washington-Liberty Generals and Herndon Hornets in consecutive games, the Wakefield Warriors have clinched first place in the Liberty District regular-season boys basketball standings. The triumphs gave the Warriors an 18-3 overall record and a 10-1 league mark with one high-school game remaining.” [Gazette Leader]

Health Insurance Rates Rise in Va. — “Health insurance costs in Virginia are skyrocketing… From 2008 to 2022, private insurance premiums and deductibles for both individuals and families went up 89.1%, according to a new report from research firm Altarum on 2022 health spending in Virginia.” [Axios]

Snow Chances in Sight — “Models hinting at a snow chance by late Monday or Tuesday of next week. Not sure it will be cold enough, but something to watch… It’s the pattern after the early week storm which may hold more promise for snow in the Washington region. The jet stream may follow a course which is strongly associated with past patterns that have delivered significant snow in the region. Long-term models, which aren’t always reliable, show the potential for this pattern to last into March.” [Capital Weather Gang, Capital Weather Gang]

It’s Thursday — Expect mostly sunny skies with the temperature reaching around 53 degrees and a south wind blowing at 3 to 7 mph. By Thursday night, the skies will turn mostly cloudy, and the temperature will drop to around 38 degrees. [Weather.gov]