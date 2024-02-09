ACPD: Women pushing child in stroller robbed store and threatened clerk in Ballston

Two women from D.C. are facing charges after police say they robbed a store in Ballston while pushing a child in a baby stroller.
The alleged crime happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night on the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive, across from the Metro. A 7-Eleven is the only store on that block that appears to keep late night hours.
Police say the women threatened a store employee and threw an item at them before fleeing into the Ballston Metro station. They were subsequently detained in Courthouse.
More, below, from Friday’s Arlington County Police Department crime report.
ROBBERY, 2024-02080255, 4200 block of Fairfax Drive. At approximately 11:06 p.m. on February 8, police were dispatched to the report of a robbery by force. Upon arrival, it was determined the two female suspects entered the business while pushing a child in a baby stroller, allegedly concealed merchandise and exited the store without payment. An employee called police, during which one suspect made threatening statements before throwing an unknown item at them. The suspects then fled on foot into the Ballston Metro. Responding officers canvassed the area for the suspects who were subsequently located in the Courthouse Metro and taken into custody. [Suspect 1], 28, of Washington D.C. was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny and Contributing to the Delinquency of Minor. She was released on a summons. [Suspect 2], 24 of, Washington D.C. was arrested and charged with Robbery and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. She was held without bond.
Recent Stories
This spring, tackle cleaning out that junk drawer full of electronics or the garage with leftover paint and old lightbulbs. Next month marks the return of Arlington County’s Environmental Collection…
Love is in the air and in National Landing. This week and next, several events in Pentagon City and Crystal City will celebrate the day of love with specials and…
Four School Board hopefuls are now jockeying for the endorsement of Arlington Democrats this May. Kathleen Clark, Larry Fishtahler and Zuraya Tapia-Hadley launched their School Board bids during the Arlington…
Flag Theft Suspects Are Soldiers — “Two soldiers assigned to the Army’s oldest active-duty infantry unit have been arrested on charges of stealing Pride flags from an Arlington, Va., couple’s…
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, February 10th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Are you looking to work on health and fitness from the comfort of your own home?
Skip the big box gym and try out our in-home personal training service. We bring the gym to you so that you can save time and avoid the hassle of going the the crowded gym.
We bring all the equipment you need for a solid workout and if you have a community gym we can use that too.
We offer programs that will help with weight loss, strength, flexibility, more energy and overall feeling better.
Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party – The Renegade
No ticket required, just dress down in your favorite team’s gear and come watch the super bowl with sound. We will be opening our doors at 3 PM for the event, so get here early, table space is limited!
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks