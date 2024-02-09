ACPD: Women pushing child in stroller robbed store and threatened clerk in Ballston

Two women from D.C. are facing charges after police say they robbed a store in Ballston while pushing a child in a baby stroller.

The alleged crime happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night on the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive, across from the Metro. A 7-Eleven is the only store on that block that appears to keep late night hours.

Police say the women threatened a store employee and threw an item at them before fleeing into the Ballston Metro station. They were subsequently detained in Courthouse.

More, below, from Friday’s Arlington County Police Department crime report.