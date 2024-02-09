BREAKING: Police announce arrest after rape investigation in Crystal City

A 40-year-old Arlington man has been charged with raping a woman in Crystal City early Thursday morning.
Police say the man started talking to a woman who was walking in the neighborhood around 2:15 a.m., before sexually and physically assaulting her in an outdoor area along 12th Street S., near Long Bridge Park.
Following an investigation, he was arrested that night during a traffic stop.
More, below, from Arlington police.
The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is announcing the arrest of an Arlington man following a sexual assault investigation in Crystal City. Vernon Koning, 40, was arrested and charged with Rape and Strangulation. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
At approximately 2:15 a.m. on February 8, police were dispatched to the report of a rape. The preliminary investigation indicates the female victim was walking in the area when she became engaged in conversation with the suspect. The suspect led the victim to an outdoor area in the 200 block of 12th Street S. where he sexually and physically assaulted her. Following the assault, the victim ran from the scene and sought assistance in the 900 block of Long Bridge Drive.
Police immediately initiated a comprehensive criminal investigation. A review of evidence and witness interviews led detectives to the identity of the suspect. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop on the evening of February 8.
This remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Maldonado at 703-228-4194 or [email protected]. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.
Recent Stories
As the Columbia Pike multimodal Street Improvements project advances into its last phase of construction, county leaders say they are seeing early signs of a promising future.
Two women from D.C. are facing charges after police say they robbed a store in Ballston while pushing a child in a baby stroller. The alleged crime happened around 11…
This spring, tackle cleaning out that junk drawer full of electronics or the garage with leftover paint and old lightbulbs. Next month marks the return of Arlington County’s Environmental Collection…
Love is in the air and in National Landing. This week and next, several events in Pentagon City and Crystal City will celebrate the day of love with specials and…
MoCA Arlington is thrilled to announce our 2024 Summer Camp Season! Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington offers a wonderful and wide range of creative summer camps for your creative students! Camps are offered for kids starting at age 5 and up to teens ages 18. Campers will go on an artistic journey and explore the visual arts through exciting projects in 2D and 3D media while learning about new and different artistic techniques and contemporary artists working in the world today!
SUMMER 2024: JUNE 17 – AUGUST 16
Programs are offered for ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-14, and 14-18.
Full & half day camp options available for ages 5-10, teen and pre-teen camps run from 11-3pm. MoCA provides complimentary Before & After Care for camps onsite at MoCA. Before Care begins at 9am for students enrolled in morning camps. After Care ends at 5pm for students enrolled in afternoon camps.
Supervised lunch break is available for students enrolled in both morning and afternoon camps. Students participating in MoCA’s supervised lunch must bring their own nut-free bagged lunch. We will have lunch outside when weather permits.
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, February 10th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party – The Renegade
No ticket required, just dress down in your favorite team’s gear and come watch the super bowl with sound. We will be opening our doors at 3 PM for the event, so get here early, table space is limited!
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks