The Nose That Knows: It’s time for Champagne

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email thenose@ arrowine. com.

Happy February!

We’re two months into the new year and Valentine’s Day — less than a week away — is a time for romance, chocolates and best of all, Champagne. But specifically, Grower Champagne like Champagne Bauser.

Kicking your taste buds and with Special Bottling, Champagne Bauser is now available at Arrowine. Just in time for Valentine’s Day!

How did Champagne Bauser come to Arrowine? A little bit of backstory from Doug Rosen himself…

I was hunting for Champagne from the tiny Village of Les Ricey (the home of Marie and Olivier Horiot, whose Champagnes are the best-known, highly allocated, and twice the price. We have a few right now.) Les Ricey was a favorite source of Champagne for Louis XIV. It is located at the southern end of the Côte des Bar, far removed from the big-name Champagne Houses in Reims, etc. But this sleepy corner of Champagne is a favorite source of grapes for the “Big Gun” Champagne Houses. Les Ricey’s Champagnes are richly flavored, extremely mineral (for Pinot Noir,) and very Burgundian. Considering how close Les Riceys is to Chablis and that it enjoys the same Kimmeridgian soils, it should not be surprising. With such a high demand for Les Ricey fruit, few producers and far fewer Estate Bottlers export to the United States and command hefty price tags when they do. But not at Arrowine. At as low as $44.99 a bottle, Champagne Bauser is a “stupid good” and a steal! Don’t drink this standing up; you might pass out from pleasure.

And don’t forget the chocolates and cheese! What’s Champagne on Valentine’s Day without the cheese, charcuterie and chocolates?