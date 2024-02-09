The Nose That Knows: It’s time for Champagne

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email thenose@
Happy February!
We’re two months into the new year and Valentine’s Day — less than a week away — is a time for romance, chocolates and best of all, Champagne. But specifically, Grower Champagne like Champagne Bauser.
Kicking your taste buds and with Special Bottling, Champagne Bauser is now available at Arrowine. Just in time for Valentine’s Day!
How did Champagne Bauser come to Arrowine? A little bit of backstory from Doug Rosen himself…
I was hunting for Champagne from the tiny Village of Les Ricey (the home of Marie and Olivier Horiot, whose Champagnes are the best-known, highly allocated, and twice the price. We have a few right now.)
Les Ricey was a favorite source of Champagne for Louis XIV. It is located at the southern end of the Côte des Bar, far removed from the big-name Champagne Houses in Reims, etc. But this sleepy corner of Champagne is a favorite source of grapes for the “Big Gun” Champagne Houses.
Les Ricey’s Champagnes are richly flavored, extremely mineral (for Pinot Noir,) and very Burgundian. Considering how close Les Riceys is to Chablis and that it enjoys the same Kimmeridgian soils, it should not be surprising.
With such a high demand for Les Ricey fruit, few producers and far fewer Estate Bottlers export to the United States and command hefty price tags when they do. But not at Arrowine. At as low as $44.99 a bottle, Champagne Bauser is a “stupid good” and a steal! Don’t drink this standing up; you might pass out from pleasure.
And don’t forget the chocolates and cheese! What’s Champagne on Valentine’s Day without the cheese, charcuterie and chocolates?
Recent Stories
As the Columbia Pike multimodal Street Improvements project advances into its last phase of construction, county leaders say they are seeing early signs of a promising future.
A 40-year-old Arlington man has been charged with raping a woman in Crystal City early Thursday morning. Police say the man started talking to a woman who was walking in…
Two women from D.C. are facing charges after police say they robbed a store in Ballston while pushing a child in a baby stroller. The alleged crime happened around 11…
This spring, tackle cleaning out that junk drawer full of electronics or the garage with leftover paint and old lightbulbs. Next month marks the return of Arlington County’s Environmental Collection…
MoCA Arlington is thrilled to announce our 2024 Summer Camp Season! Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington offers a wonderful and wide range of creative summer camps for your creative students! Camps are offered for kids starting at age 5 and up to teens ages 18. Campers will go on an artistic journey and explore the visual arts through exciting projects in 2D and 3D media while learning about new and different artistic techniques and contemporary artists working in the world today!
SUMMER 2024: JUNE 17 – AUGUST 16
Programs are offered for ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-14, and 14-18.
Full & half day camp options available for ages 5-10, teen and pre-teen camps run from 11-3pm. MoCA provides complimentary Before & After Care for camps onsite at MoCA. Before Care begins at 9am for students enrolled in morning camps. After Care ends at 5pm for students enrolled in afternoon camps.
Supervised lunch break is available for students enrolled in both morning and afternoon camps. Students participating in MoCA’s supervised lunch must bring their own nut-free bagged lunch. We will have lunch outside when weather permits.
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, February 10th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Super Bowl LVIII Watch Party – The Renegade
No ticket required, just dress down in your favorite team’s gear and come watch the super bowl with sound. We will be opening our doors at 3 PM for the event, so get here early, table space is limited!
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks