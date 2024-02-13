ACPD: Tip jar robbery suspect arrested, officer injured by man with boxcutter

A 25-year-old man was arrested near Clarendon over the weekend and charged with stealing money from the tip jar at two local businesses.
The suspect also threatened an employee during the early Saturday incident, according to Arlington County police.
More, below, from an ACPD crime report.
ROBBERY, 2024-02100055, 3300 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 2:32 a.m. on February 10, police were dispatched to the report of disorderly conduct. Upon arrival, it was determined the male suspect allegedly entered a business and stole money from a tip jar. An employee confronted the suspect during which he made threatening statements and subsequently exited. The suspect then entered another nearby business and stole money from the tip jar before leaving the scene. Responding officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody. [The suspect], 25, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Robbery and Petit Larceny. He was held without bond.
Also in the crime report, an Arlington man was arrested this weekend after police say he jumped in front of a car while holding a boxcutter in the Courthouse area, then injured an officer who responded to the scene.
From ACPD:
ASSAULT ON POLICE, 2024-02100013, 2000 block of Clarendon Boulevard. At approximately 12:34 a.m. on February 10, police were dispatched to the report of a suspicious person. The reporting party stated the male suspect jumped in front of their vehicle and began yelling while holding what appeared to be a boxcutter. The reporting party was able to leave the scene in their vehicle. Responding officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody. The suspect was allegedly noncompliant, resisted officers and assaulted an officer, causing minor injuries. The suspect was evaluated and released on scene by medics for minor injuries sustained prior to police arrival. During a search of his person incident to arrest, a boxcutter was recovered. [The suspect], 37, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Assault on Police, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Obstruction of Justice and Public Intoxication. He was held without bond.
Monday’s crime report also included a trio of weekend robberies, in Pentagon City, Ballston and Crystal City.
ROBBERY, 2024-02100172, 1000 block of S. Hayes Street. At approximately 1:07 p.m. on February 10, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined the male suspect and another male subject entered the business and the suspect allegedly concealed merchandise and attempted to exit the store without payment during which he was confronted by loss prevention personnel. The suspect then brandished a knife and left the store on foot with the male subject. Loss prevention personnel called police and a lookout was broadcast. No injuries were reported. Responding officers canvassed the area, located the male suspect and took him into custody. [The suspect], 34, of Washington D.C. was arrested and charged with Robbery. He was held without bond. The male subject was located in the area, detained and determined to be wanted by the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office. [The subject], 33, of Suitland, Md. was arrested and charged with Probation Violation (x2).
ROBBERY, 2024-02110114, 700 block of N. Glebe Road. At approximately 12:07 p.m. on February 11, police were dispatched to the report of a larceny just occurred. Upon arrival, it was determined the male suspect allegedly entered the business and concealed merchandise during which loss prevention personnel confronted him. The suspect then made threatening statements towards them and exited the store without payment. Loss prevention called police and a lookout was broadcast. Responding officers canvassed the area, located the suspect in the Ballston Metro and took him into custody. The stolen merchandise was recovered. Identifying information for the adult male suspect was unable to be located during the preliminary investigation. He was arrested and charged with Robbery.
ROBBERY, 2024-02100027, 300 block of 23rd Street S. At approximately 1:12 a.m. on February 10, police were dispatched to the report of an assault in progress. The preliminary investigation indicates the male victim exited a business and was standing on the sidewalk when three unknown male suspects approached and began assaulting him. The suspects then stole the victim’s wallet, cash, glasses and cell phone before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim’s wallet was later recovered. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A male witness, who is known to the victim, attempted to intervene during the assault, during which the witness suffered minor injuries but did not require transport to the hospital. The suspects are described as Black males wearing dark clothing. The investigation is ongoing.
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A D.C. man is in jail after police say he tried to run from officers during a traffic stop in the Clarendon area. Arlington police conducted a traffic stop on…
A hidden gem in Arlington, Gallery 3700 has a new exhibit examining how we perceive time by artist Kristen Orr.
About a year of construction remains for two apartment towers replacing a Crystal City office building. The final beam was placed atop the two residential towers at 2000 and 2001…
