ACPD: Tip jar robbery suspect arrested, officer injured by man with boxcutter

A 25-year-old man was arrested near Clarendon over the weekend and charged with stealing money from the tip jar at two local businesses.

The suspect also threatened an employee during the early Saturday incident, according to Arlington County police.

More, below, from an ACPD crime report.

ROBBERY, 2024-02100055, 3300 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 2:32 a.m. on February 10, police were dispatched to the report of disorderly conduct. Upon arrival, it was determined the male suspect allegedly entered a business and stole money from a tip jar. An employee confronted the suspect during which he made threatening statements and subsequently exited. The suspect then entered another nearby business and stole money from the tip jar before leaving the scene. Responding officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody. [The suspect], 25, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Robbery and Petit Larceny. He was held without bond.

Also in the crime report, an Arlington man was arrested this weekend after police say he jumped in front of a car while holding a boxcutter in the Courthouse area, then injured an officer who responded to the scene.

From ACPD:

ASSAULT ON POLICE, 2024-02100013, 2000 block of Clarendon Boulevard. At approximately 12:34 a.m. on February 10, police were dispatched to the report of a suspicious person. The reporting party stated the male suspect jumped in front of their vehicle and began yelling while holding what appeared to be a boxcutter. The reporting party was able to leave the scene in their vehicle. Responding officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody. The suspect was allegedly noncompliant, resisted officers and assaulted an officer, causing minor injuries. The suspect was evaluated and released on scene by medics for minor injuries sustained prior to police arrival. During a search of his person incident to arrest, a boxcutter was recovered. [The suspect], 37, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Assault on Police, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Obstruction of Justice and Public Intoxication. He was held without bond.

Monday’s crime report also included a trio of weekend robberies, in Pentagon City, Ballston and Crystal City.