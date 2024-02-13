Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ocean

Meet Ocean, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week.

If you don’t fall in love with her eyes you’ll definitely fall in love with her ears, and just in time for Valentines’s Day!

Her friends had this to share:

Meet Ocean, a delightful bundle of joy! She’s a fetch enthusiast who’ll chase after anything you throw her way and revels in the colder weather. After playtime, she’s a sucker for belly rubs and will quietly soak up the affection. Her calm demeanor makes her a docile and quiet companion. Independence is not a problem, as she can entertain herself, giving you time to relax. Plus, she’s a smart cookie who knows tricks like sit, come, down, and let’s go! With her striking coat and loving personality, Ocean is busy making friends (humans and dogs) and spreading joy wherever she goes!

Is Ocean the perfect match for you? Don’t forget to read her entire profile!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.