Morning Notes

Local Pizzas on Magazine List — Stellina in Shirlington and Colony Grill in Clarendon made Washingtonian’s list of “Our Food Critic’s 19 Favorite Pizzas Right Now.” [Washingtonian]
Theft Suspect Speeds Thru P.C. — From Dave Statter: “Someone was in a hurry to leave Pentagon City. This driver went the wrong way on Army-Navy at Hayes, almost getting hit. They then ran the light at Fern heading toward the Pentagon. An @ArlingtonVaPD
officer was apparently keeping an eye on the car (not chasing) after it made stops at a couple of the ABC stores, including the one on S. Joyce St. As @matthewyoung31 has been reporting, the stores have been hit frequently with thefts and robberies.” [Twitter]
No Explanation Yet for Fire — From Dave Statter: “It has been 5 days since something floated down and started an awning on fire outside the Pentagon Row Apartments at 1401 S. Joyce Street and there’s still no substantive information from @ArlingtonVaFD. No explanation from ACFD on what the floating object was.” [Twitter]
High School Hoops Postseason — “In the Liberty District, the Wakefield Warriors (18-4) are the top seed on the boys side with the Langley Saxons (20-2) the same on the girls. Both teams receive first-round tourney byes. Rounding out the boys seeds, the Marshall Statesmen (17-5) are No. 2, the McLean Highlanders (14-8) No. 3, the Yorktown Patriots (13-9) are four, the Langley Saxons (10-12) five and the Washington-Liberty Generals (7-16) six.” [Gazette Leader]
Metro Seeks Budget Feedback — “Facing an unprecedented $750 million budget shortfall in the coming year, Metro is asking the public to provide feedback on the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Budget which includes drastic service cuts, fare increases, layoffs, and other severe cost cutting measures. The $4.5 billion capital and operating budget proposal provides a worst-case scenario; however, Metro’s funding partners are currently working through legislation that may reduce some of the most detrimental fare and service changes proposed.” [WMATA]
Arena Plan Wrangling in Richmond — “A plan backed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to construct an arena for the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals in Northern Virginia ran into trouble this weekend as Sen. Louise Lucas, the powerful Democrat who heads the Senate money committee, said she wouldn’t bring a necessary bill to a vote… Rob Damschen, a spokesman for the governor, said in a statement ‘the governor is confident at the end of the day that the General Assembly will come together because this project is good for the entire commonwealth.'” [Virginia Mercury]
Legislature Considering Airbnb Bill — “Virginia’s General Assembly is considering legislation that would limit some of the authority local governments have to regulate short-term rentals like those offered through Airbnb and Vrbo. Proposed by Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Richmond, the bill wouldn’t overturn short-term rental requirements already imposed by localities but would prevent them from introducing certain new ones.” [Virginia Mercury]
It’s Tuesday — Expect rain and perhaps some snow before 11am, turning to a chance of rain from 11am to 1pm. Cloudy skies will clear gradually, giving way to mostly sunny conditions with a high near 44. The breeze will pick up, featuring northwest winds of 14-20 mph and gusts up to 32 mph. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation and potential for under half an inch of snow. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 33 and west winds of 8-14 mph. Gusts may reach up to 23 mph. [Weather.gov]
