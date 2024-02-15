Morning Notes

Flyover This Morning — From AlertDC: “The US Military will be conducting a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 9:30AM.”
Big Acquisition for Ballston Firm — “Greater Washington could have a new major player in the defense technology market on its hands. Arlington’s BlueHalo, which works in space, counter-unmanned aerial and autonomous systems, electronic warfare, cyber and open-source intelligence, said Tuesday it will acquire Annapolis Junction, Maryland, cyber IT firm Eqlipse Technologies… That would likely make BlueHalo one of the 25 largest private companies in Greater Washington based on revenue.” [Washington Business Journal]
Whitlow’s to Set Sail — “There’s a new booze cruise hitting Potomac soon. Whitlow’s, the popular bar Shaw bar that formerly operated in Clarendon for 26 years, is partnering with Sea Suite Cruises for a new venture… Whitlow’s on Water is a floating bar that will cruise along the Potomac from Sea Suite’s Georgetown and Navy Yard locations beginning on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.” [Northern Virginia Magazine]
Clothing Swap This Weekend — “Arlington Students for Climate Action will host a clothing swap on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the cafeteria at Washington-Liberty High School. ‘The event aims to provide students with a fun and sustainable way to update their wardrobe without breaking the bank,’ organizers said.” [Gazette Leader]
Property Values Up in F.C. — “The total taxable assessed value for all properties in the City of Falls Church, as of January 1, 2024, is $5,637,906,000. This is an overall increase of $285.48 million or 5.33 percent from January 1, 2023 due to market growth of residential and commercial properties… Residential real estate values increased 3.72 percent overall from last year.” That compares to 3.2% residential growth in Arlington. [City of Falls Church]
It’s Thursday — Expect a mostly sunny day with a high of around 49 degrees, as light south wind picks up to 9-14 mph during the morning, potentially gusting up to 22 mph. The night will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees. Southwest wind at 13-18 mph will shift to the northwest after midnight, with gusts that could reach up to 23 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A look at the most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington last month, January 2024.
An uptick in childcare centers in Arlington has made a dent in the local care shortage, according to new county data. Since 2017, the number of childcare center slots increased…
The road to the Little League World Series starts right here in Arlington! Pitchers and catchers — and everyone else on the baseball diamond — are ready to return to…
Tomorrow (Friday) is the last day to submit feedback on a proposed 370-unit apartment building in Crystal City. The design is less than half the height recommended in the Crystal…
🎉 Tonight, we invite you to the French Riviera, one of the most exciting places on earth – without ever boarding a plane! And celebrate Mardi Gras and the Carnival of Nice on French soil as we welcome you to a special evening at the Embassy of France!
From the elegance of classical French culture to the most celebrated Rivera nightlife of the 21st Century, experience a special evening of fantastic French food, wine, music, and ambiance.
Enjoy the flavors of Nice, Monaco, and St. Tropez in the beautiful and festive Maison Francaise at the French Embassy.
🍽️ On the Menu: Delicious French food
Virginia’s Importance in the Upcoming Election
General Membership Meeting
Guest Speaker
Rev. Cozy E. Bailey, Sr.
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks
W-L Theatre presents The Play That Goes Wrong
W-L Theatre Presents:
The Play That Goes Wrong
Thursday/Friday February 15 & 16 – 7:00 PM
Saturday February 17 – 1:30 & 7:00 PM
The Cornley Drama Society presents The Murder at Haversham Manor. It all goes hilariously awry in