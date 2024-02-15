Morning Notes

Flyover This Morning — From AlertDC: “The US Military will be conducting a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 9:30AM.”

Big Acquisition for Ballston Firm — “Greater Washington could have a new major player in the defense technology market on its hands. Arlington’s BlueHalo, which works in space, counter-unmanned aerial and autonomous systems, electronic warfare, cyber and open-source intelligence, said Tuesday it will acquire Annapolis Junction, Maryland, cyber IT firm Eqlipse Technologies… That would likely make BlueHalo one of the 25 largest private companies in Greater Washington based on revenue.” [Washington Business Journal]

Whitlow’s to Set Sail — “There’s a new booze cruise hitting Potomac soon. Whitlow’s, the popular bar Shaw bar that formerly operated in Clarendon for 26 years, is partnering with Sea Suite Cruises for a new venture… Whitlow’s on Water is a floating bar that will cruise along the Potomac from Sea Suite’s Georgetown and Navy Yard locations beginning on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.” [Northern Virginia Magazine]

Clothing Swap This Weekend — “Arlington Students for Climate Action will host a clothing swap on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the cafeteria at Washington-Liberty High School. ‘The event aims to provide students with a fun and sustainable way to update their wardrobe without breaking the bank,’ organizers said.” [Gazette Leader]

Property Values Up in F.C. — “The total taxable assessed value for all properties in the City of Falls Church, as of January 1, 2024, is $5,637,906,000. This is an overall increase of $285.48 million or 5.33 percent from January 1, 2023 due to market growth of residential and commercial properties… Residential real estate values increased 3.72 percent overall from last year.” That compares to 3.2% residential growth in Arlington. [City of Falls Church]

It’s Thursday — Expect a mostly sunny day with a high of around 49 degrees, as light south wind picks up to 9-14 mph during the morning, potentially gusting up to 22 mph. The night will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees. Southwest wind at 13-18 mph will shift to the northwest after midnight, with gusts that could reach up to 23 mph. [Weather.gov]