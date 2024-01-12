JUST IN: Home values up in Arlington, but growth continues to slow

The value of residential properties is up in Arlington, but the torrid growth of past years has slowed.

Arlington County announced today that residential property assessments are up 3.2% for 2024. The overall property assessment growth was 2.5%, with commercial properties up 1.6%. New construction contributed significantly to the overall growth.

The announcement comes as the county starts to mail assessment notices to property owners today. Assessments will also be available online starting at 6 p.m.

Single-family home values rose more than $25,000, on average, according to the county.

“The average single-family property value increased from $798,500 to $824,700,” Arlington County said in a press release. “For 2024, approximately 70 percent of residential property owners saw their assessed value increase while the rest remained unchanged or declined.”

The 3.2% residential assessment growth this year is lower than the 4.5% reported last year, 5.8% in 2022, 5.6% in 2021 and 4.3% in 2020. Inflation last year, meanwhile, just clocked in at 3.4%.

